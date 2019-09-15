Bailey Christol provided the walk-off hit in the bottom of the fourth inning and the No. 3-ranked Heritage Generals picked up another region victory with a 12-0 home win over Ridgeland this past Thursday.
Christol finished the game 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Riley Kokinda also went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Madeline Stone and Bailey Davis each knocked in two runs, while Carmen Gayler and Rachel Gibson each had one RBI.
Gibson pitched all four innings. She walked two batters and allowed just one hit, finishing the game with nine strikeouts.
Wesleyan 3, Heritage 2
The Generals loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth, but could not get the tying run across as they dropped a close to decision Class 1A Private School power Wesleyan on Friday afternoon at the SCORE International Invitational.
The game was tied 2-2 after three innings and remained that way until Wesleyan was able to push home a run in the top of the eighth with the international tiebreaker in play.
Kokinda scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the first and drove in Christol with an RBI-triple in the bottom of the third to account for both of the Heritage runs. Gibson threw all eight innings. She gave up eight hits and two earned runs and finished with 10 strikeouts.
Heritage 7, Villa Rica 4
Brinley Horner helped herself with an RBI and got the victory in the circle as the sophomore allowed just three earned runs on six hits and two walks in seven innings. She finished with one strikeout.
Stone and Christol had two hits each for the Generals. Gayler knocked in two runs, while Christol, Kokinda, Davis and Zoe Wright all had one RBI each.
Sonoraville 3, Heritage 2
Back at the SCORE Invitational on Saturday, the Lady Phoenix pushed home two runs in the top of the fourth inning to pick up the win in a game that lasted just five innings due to the time limit.
Lexi Duckett was 2-for-2 with a double for the Generals. Savannah Wilson also had a double, while Stone picked up one RBI. Horner took the loss in the circle. She gave up two earned runs on eight hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Tattnall Square 10, Heritage 3
The weekend ended with a tough loss later on Saturday afternoon to another top Class 1A Private School stalwart. Gibson was replaced in the circle after giving up three earned runs on three hits and two walks with just one strikeout in one-third of an inning. Horner pitched the rest of the way, allowing seven earned runs on six hits with one strikeout.
Morgan Phillips drove in two of the Generals’ three runs, while Jessica Gibson also picked up an RBI. Stone added a double at the plate for Heritage (13-6, 8-0).