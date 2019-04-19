The Heritage Generals tuned up for the start of this week’s Class 4A state tournament with games against traditional Class 3A power Calhoun on Monday and a doubleheader at Class 6A Dalton on Thursday.
Calhoun 5, Heritage 2
At Calhoun, the Navy-and-Red would manage just two hits on the night as the Jackets scored three times in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Heritage’s two runs came in the top of the sixth inning as Walker Sprueill singled to bring in Brody Campbell and Aaron Colquitt.
Alex Mixon had the only other hit for the Generals, a double.
Cade Kiniry pitched four innings and took the loss for Heritage. He gave up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Sprueill pitched two hitless, scoreless innings. He struck out two and walked one.
Dalton 5, Heritage 2
Thursday’s opener saw the Catamounts score four times in the bottom of the sixth inning on a double, a walk and three Heritage errors to pick up the win.
Heritage got an RBI-single from Campbell in the top of the fourth inning to score Nolan Letzgus, while Cayden Snyder belted a solo homerun in the top of the fifth. Letzgus, Mixon and Nick Hanson also had doubles for the Generals.
Letzgus pitched five innings. He walked three batters and struck out seven while the run he allowed was unearned. Mixon worked the sixth inning. He gave up four unearned runs on one hit and one walk.
Heritage 5, Dalton 4
In the nightcap, Heritage, playing as the home team, prevailed in a back-and-forth contest.
The Generals scored three in the bottom of the fifth inning and tacked on a solo run in the sixth to go ahead, 4-2. The Catamounts answered with two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game, but three straight singles by Mixon, Campbell and Colquitt would get the job done for Heritage. Colquitt would get the game-winning RBI.
Letzgus, Mixon, Campbell, Colquitt and Kiniry each had two hits, while Snyder picked up an RBI.
Hanson started on the hill and worked three innings. He allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Dakota Bandy allowed one hit and struck out two batters in two innings of work, while Sprueill was credited with the victory. He pitched two innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits.
Heritage (17-13) will be at home for the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs. They will host Flowery Branch in a doubleheader at 2 p.m. on Wednesday (April 24). Game 3, if needed, would start at 4 p.m. on Thursday (April 25).