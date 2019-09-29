The Heritage Generals got three hits and five RBIs from Macie Collins in an 11-0 victory over Saddle Ridge last Monday.
Avah Morrison picked up three RBIs on the afternoon for Heritage, including a two-run triple. She also got the win in the circle, allowing just two hits.
Olivia Free and Olivia Hughes had two hits for the Lady Mustangs.
Saddle Ridge 15, Dade 7
The Lady Mustangs rebounded a day later by collecting 16 hits and overcoming seven errors to post a home victory over the Lady Wolverines.
Olivia Acuff was 5-for-5 with two triples, a double, three runs scored and two RBIs for the Lady Mustangs. Free went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Abby Gaoa was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Raven Yancy had three hits, including a double, to go with two runs scored and one RBI.
Hughes scored three times for Saddle Ridge, while Tamra Yancy scored twice. Avery Jenkins had one hit, scored twice and drove in two. Ava McNabb had two hits and one RBI, while Alli Pettyjohn also drove in one run.
Free picked up the win in the circle. She allowed just one hit and struck out four batters in three innings of work. Gaoa pitched the final two innings. She gave up seven runs on five hits, though all seven of the runs were unearned. She finished with three strikeouts.
Lakeview 8, New Hope 0
The Lady Warriors posted another shutout victory, this time against New Hope Middle School, in a non-league game last Tuesday at Lakeview.
Heidi Johnson pitched all six innings for the Red-and-White in the regular season finale. She allowed just two hits and one walk, while finishing with 11 strikeouts.
Tatyanna Long had three of Lakeview’s 11 hits on the afternoon and also drove in one run. Johnson and Carlee Wilson were each 2-for-4. Wilson hit a double and finished with two RBIs. Marissa Moreland also picked up a double, while Britni Newbille drove in one run.
Saddle Ridge 5, LaFayette 2
The Lady Mustangs got a pair of doubles and two RBIs from Free and two hits and two RBIs from Acuff in a home win over LaFayette on Thursday.
Yancy also went 2-for-4, while Heaven Crook had a hit and drove in one run in the victory. Abby Gaoa gave up one earned run on three hits and four walks in five innings in the circle. She finished with two strikeouts, while Free allowed just two hits in two innings of relief to pick up the save.
Rylee Gamlen was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for the Lady Ramblers, while Jaselyn Couch, Emma Parker and Suki Williams each added singles. Kaylee Tatum struck out eight batters on the evening. She allowed two earned runs on six hits and four walks.
LaFayette JV 11, Christian Heritage 3
The Lady Ramblers junior varsity softball team picked up an win over Christian Heritage last Wednesday as Parker had two hits, three RBIs and struck out eight batters in the circle to get the win. Marlie Day also pitched, finishing with three strikeouts and adding a hit and an RBI at the plate.
Offensively, Emma House was 3-for-3. Bailey Deal recorded two hits and two RBIs. Harley Perkins had a hit and an RBI. Hannah Kresser collected two hits, while Jocelyn McCallie, Cahlee Garmany and Charley Reynolds all added one hit.
Chattanooga Valley 6, Ringgold 4
The Lady Eagles picked up some momentum headed into the NGAC tournament with a win over Ringgold on Thursday.
Jamiah Lewis and Bralie Blevins both had two RBIs in the win. Maddie O’Toole and Leah Johnson were both 1-for-3 with an RBI, while Mylee Howard also went 1-for-3 and picked up a clutch RBI in the fourth inning.
Hadley Middlebrooks pitched a complete game with one walk and nine strikeouts.
Individual statistics for Ringgold were not available as of press time.
Gordon Lee wins suspended game
Also on Thursday, Kate Chambers’ two-run single in extra innings gave Gordon Lee a 9-7 win at Heritage. The game originally began on Aug. 29, but was suspended by darkness with the two teams tied at 7-7 after seven innings. The game had to be completed as its outcome affected the final region standings.
The North Georgia Athletic Conference tournament was set to get underway on Tuesday of this week with two first-round games. Sixth-seeded Saddle Ridge will play at third-seeded Gordon Lee, while fifth-seeded Chattanooga Valley will travel to fourth-seeded Dade.
The Saddle Ridge-Gordon Lee winner will play at second-seeded Lakeview on Thursday, while top-seeded Heritage will entertain the Dade-Chattanooga Valley winner that same afternoon. The Generals took the top slot over the Lady Warriors on a tiebreaker.
The finals will begin on Friday with a third game, if needed, to be played on Saturday.