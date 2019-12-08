It was a tough start to the Region portion of the Region 6-AAAA schedule for the Heritage Generals and Lady Generals, who both dropped games to Pickens and LaFayette last week.
Pickens boys 52, Heritage 45
The Generals fell behind 18-9 after one quarter in Jasper last Tuesday night and never made up the difference as they dropped their region opener.
Caden Snyder connected on three 3-pointers and had a team-high 11 points for the Generals. Cade Kiniry and Nick Hanson each had 10 points apiece in the loss, while Cooper Terry finished with eight.
Ean Goodwin scored 15 for the Dragons.
Pickens girls 67, Heritage 50
The night’s earlier game saw the home team open up a 43-34 lead at halftime and hang on for a nine-point win. Sarah Morris had 17 points to pace Pickens.
Sydnee St. John led all scorers with 20 points for the Lady Generals. Riley Kokinda, Lauren Mock and Gracie Murray all finished with eight points, while Elli Jost added seven.
LaFayette boys 67, Heritage 46
Friday night in south Walker County, Heritage would lead 17-12 after one quarter, but the Ramblers would use a 13-0 second-quarter run to forge ahead and they would pull away in the second half to claim the win.
Heritage would whittle the deficit down to six points, 41-35, with just three minutes to go in the third quarter, but a decisive 10-1 run by the hosts would end any hopes of a comeback.
Terry and Kiniry both finished with 12 points for Heritage (2-5, 0-2), while Cade Collins added 11.
LaFayette girls 63, Heritage 42
The Lady Generals fell behind by double digits in the first half and would not be able to close down the gap any more over the final two periods as Heritage dropped to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in region play.
Kokinda had 10 points to pace Heritage. St. John and Murray both had five points apiece and four other Heritage players finished with four points.