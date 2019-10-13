A missed extra point in the final minute of the game proved to be the margin of victory for the Heritage Generals on Friday night as they scored an important 21-20 victory over visiting Pickens on Homecoming at Jeff Sims Field.
Heritage held a 21-7 lead going into the fourth quarter, but had to withstand a rally by the defending Region 6-AAAA champions in the final period.
The Generals took the ball first and used three runs to move into Pickens territory before Nick Hanson found Sam Randolph for a 40-yard touchdown pass. Anderson Britton’s PAT put the Generals up 7-0 with 9:27 remaining in the opening stanza.
An exchange of fumbles would follow and the Dragons would make theirs count as quarterback C.J. Streicher found Alex Snelgrove on a 23-yard pass to tie up the score with three minutes left in the quarter.
Heritage missed a field goal early in the second quarter, but Kaden Swope would get the ball back for the Generals with an interception near midfield. Heritage would cash in as they drove down for the go-ahead score on a 1-yard run by Hanson in the final minute of half. Another late pick, this one by Logan Lowe, would preserve the 14-7 halftime lead.
The only score of the third quarter came on a 5-yard run by Paxton McCrary in the closing seconds of the period to make it 21-7, but Pickens would answer as Streicher ran one in from the 1-yard line with 10:51 to play in the game, bringing his team back within a touchdown.
The score remained 21-14 late, but Pickens would get another touchdown pass from Streicher, just one to Jarod Whitmore, with 1:25 remaining. But the kick would miss its mark and the Generals would hang on for the region win.
Individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.
Heritage (5-2, 2-1) will play this Friday night at Gilmer, while Pickens (4-3, 2-1) will welcome region frontrunner Northwest Whitfield that same night.