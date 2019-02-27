The Ringgold Rotary Club recently recognized Heritage High School's Yoon-Suh “Christy” Song as the system’s STAR student. To obtain the STAR nomination, high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the three-part SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade-point average. The Ringgold Rotary Club presented Christy with a $500 scholarship. From left: STAR student sponsor Randall Peters, Superintendent Denia Reese, HHS math teacher and system STAR teacher Karen Wolfe, system STAR Student Christy Song, and Christy's mom Min-Jeong Won. / Contributed
The Ringgold Rotary Club recently recognized Ringgold High School's Brian Kim as the STAR student. To obtain the STAR nomination, high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the three-part SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade-point average. The Ringgold Rotary Club presented Brian with a $500 scholarship. From left: STAR student sponsor Randall Peters, Superintendent Denia Reese, RHS English teacher and STAR teacher Jennifer Lane, STAR student Brian Kim, Brian's mom Min Kim, an Brian's grandmother Kwi Kim. / Contributed