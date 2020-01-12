The Heritage Generals fell short of qualifying for the Class 4A State Duals, but gutted out a third-place finish in the Area 6-AAAA tournament at Gilmer High School on Saturday.
Heritage opened the day with a 57-22 victory over Ridgeland, but dropped to the consolation bracket with a 61-15 loss to a good Northwest Whitfield squad. The Generals would rebound with a win over Southeast Whitfield, 49-30, before getting past Pickens in the third-place match, 44-33.
Tate Thomas was 4-0 with three pins for Heritage at 106 pounds, while Landon Albright (113) went 3-0 with two pins. Garret Pennington (138) was 3-1 with two pins and one technical fall. Drake Parker (182) was 3-1 with three pins and Alex Eacret (195) was 3-1 with two pins. Jacob Rudder (170) also went 3-1.
Drew Dietz (120) finished 2-1 on the day with one pin. Nathan Boatman (132) went 2-2 with two pins, while Mike Stokes (145) and Christian Merrill (152) both went 2-2 on the day.
Dekin Rhodes (126), Braeden Oliver (220) and Matt Tetreault (285) all picked up one win apiece, while Ethan Covington wrestled tough at 160.
Ramblers go 1-2
The LaFayette Ramblers won their opening match of the tournament, 42-39, against Southeast before dropping a 60-17 decision to Gilmer in their second match before losing to Pickens, 42-38, to finish 1-2 on the day.
Against Southeast, Cyrek Johns (113), Avery Sullivan (132), Jazzen Nelson (138), Karson Ledford (145), Hunter Deal (152) and Matthew Wallin (285) all picked up wins by pinfall, while Caleb Zwiger (170) won his match by forfeit.
In their match against Gilmer, Sullivan (132), Wallin (285) and David Patterson (220) all one by pinfall, while Cyrek Johns (113), Keegan Johns (120), Ledford (145), Patterson (220) and Wallin (285) all scored pinfalls in the final match of the day. Sullivan (138) scored a victory by technical fall and Deal (152) won by decision against the Dragons.
LaFayette gave up 30 points in each match on five forfeits.
Details on Ridgeland had not been provided as of press time.
Trojans take third
The Gordon Lee Trojans finished fourth in the Area 4-A Duals at Trion High School on Saturday.
Gordon Lee lost its opening match to Mount Zion, 63-18, but came back to beat Whitefield Academy, 60-18.
Hunter Burnette (113) and Nathan Hunley (138) were both 2-0 on the day, while Michael Akins (285) finished 1-0.
Trion and Mount Zion will represent the area at the Class 1A State Duals in Macon next weekend.
No information on LFO and Ringgold’s performances at the Area 6-AAA Duals had been provided as of press time. Sonoraville won the title with Adairsville placing second to earn the other Class 3A State Duals berth.
Gordon Lee wins on Senior Night
The Trojans celebrated Senior Night by sweeping a home quad-match last Tuesday. Despite giving up some forfeits, Gordon Lee defeated Gordon Central, 42-24, Ringgold, 30-21, and Southeast, 48-27.
Burnette and Penn Askew were each 3-0 for the Navy-and-White. Burnette split his time between 113 and 120 pounds, while Askew wrestled at both 126 and 132.
Tomy Duke (132/138) was 2-0, while Hunley (138/145), Austin Crowley (220) and Akins (285) were all 2-1. Zane Murdock (106) was 1-0 and Makayden Martin (106) went 1-1 on the night.
Ringgold scored victories over Southeast, 42-15, and Gordon Central, 39-21. However, individual results for the Tigers were not available as of press time.