The Heritage Generals advanced to the Class 4A state championship game after three memorable victories in Columbus over the weekend.
Heritage 8, LaGrange 0
The Navy-and-Red got six very strong innings from ace pitcher Rachel Gibson as they opened defense of their 4A state title with a shutout victory on Thursday night.
Gibson pitched all six innings in the run-rule win. She allowed just three hits, did not walk a batter and finished with 11 strikeouts. She also helped herself with an RBI-single in the top of the sixth inning.
Bailey Davis gave Heritage the early 2-0 lead on a two-out, two-run double in the top of the first inning. An error and two singles would set the table in the top of the fourth. One run would score on a second error, Carmen Gayler would deliver a two-run double and Riley Kokinda would come racing home on the Grangers’ third error of the frame.
In addition to Gibson’s RBI in the top of the sixth, the Generals also scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Madeline Stone. Gayler finished the night with a pair of doubles, while Kokinda, Gibson and Bailey Christol also had two hits each.
Heritage 4, Madison County 1
The Generals’ second win of the weekend came in dramatic fashion as they scored four times in their final at-bat to rally from a 1-0 deficit against Red Raiders’ ace Emma Strickland.
The only run in the first six innings of the game came in the top of the second inning on a solo homerun off of Gibson. Madison County would go on to load the bases later in the inning, but Gibson would pitch out of the jam and keep the Red Raiders scoreless the rest of the way.
After missing several good chances to score earlier in the day, the game would turn in the bottom of the seventh.
Strickland got the first out of the inning on strikes, but Christol reached base on Madison County’s only error of the game. The miscue would prove costly as Christol moved all the way to third on a Zoe Wright double. Kokinda slapped a grounder back to Strickland in the circle, who fielded it and threw home as Christol broke for the plate. The throw beat the runner to the bag, but the catcher was unable to hang on to it as Christol slid in safely with the tying run.
That brought the power-hitting Gayler to the plate. The junior first baseman worked the count full before mashing the next pitch, setting off a frenzy at home plate as she was mobbed by teammates moments later.
Stone, Wright and Christol had two hits each in the victory. Gibson scattered six hits over seven innings. She walked four batters, but finished with 10 strikeouts. Strickland walked one and struck out 10 in her 6.1 innings of work.
Heritage 5, Oconee County 2
On Friday night in the winners’ bracket final, the Generals fell behind 2-1, but scored four times in the top of the sixth to beat the Lady Warriors.
Heritage (28-6) broke through in the top of the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Gayler that scored Wright. But the Lady Warriors would answer in the bottom of the inning as a pair of two-out singles and an error loaded the bases for Mattie Mentel, who would come through with a two-run double to give Oconee a 2-1 lead.
But in the top of the sixth, Wright reached base on a one-out error and promptly stole second before racing home on an RBI-single by Gayler to tie the game. Stone would single to put runners at first and second and Oconee would misplay a hard hit ball by Davis, allowing pinch-runner Katy Thompson to score on the error and regain the lead for the Generals. Then, with Davis at second base and Stone standing at third, Gibson helped herself with a clutch two-run single to extend Heritage’s lead to three runs.
Gibson would then go on to strike out four of the last seven hitters she faced over the final two innings to close it out. She gave up just three hits and three walks in seven innings. Neither of the two runs she allowed were earned and she finished with 16 strikeouts.
Wright was the only Heritage player with multiple hits as she went 2-for-4.