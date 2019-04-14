The Heritage Lady Generals earned the No. 1 seed from Region 6-AAAA on Friday night with a 3-0 home win over Pickens.
All three goals came in the first half. Sophia Venable scored just two minutes into the match on a feed from Sophie Roberts. Venable assisted on a goal by Anna Boley 12 minutes later and the two connected again in the 24th minute for Boley’s second tally of the day.
Lexi Besh had two saves in net for the Lady Generals.
Heritage, Northwest Whitfield and LaFayette all ended the region slate with identical 5-1 records, with all three teams going 1-1 against each other.
The deciding tiebreaker was goals allowed in 6-AAAA matches, which dropped LaFayette to the No. 3 seed for the state tournament. Heritage then earned the No. 1 seed due to its head-to-head win over Northwest earlier in the season.
The Lady Generals and Lady Bruins will be at home for the first round of the Class 4A state tournament, while the Lady Ramblers will have to travel.
Heritage’s boys fell 5-2 to Pickens on Friday. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
LaFayette girls 4, Ridgeland 1
The Lady Ramblers (10-1-3) got a pair of goals from Kailee Queen in a home win over Ridgeland on Thursday. Bailey Tarvin opened the scoring with a penalty kick, while Megan Wilson headed in the final tally off a corner kick by Tarvin. Wilson also assisted on both of Queen’s goals.
Railee Lynn made five saves on the night, while Jade Ransom had the lone goal for Ridgeland, who ended its season with a 1-13-2 mark.
LaFayette boys 3, Ridgeland 3
A back-and-forth match saw the Panthers score the equalizer on a penalty kick with less than five minutes to play.
Juan Velazquez scored on a free kick for Ridgeland in the ninth minute, while freshman Liam Kenney made it 2-0 Panthers in the 23rd minute.
LaFayette would quickly answer with a goal in the 26th minute and a penalty kick in the 29th minute and the score would stand 2-2 going into intermission.
The Ramblers would score in the opening two minutes of the second half to take a 3-2 lead and they would