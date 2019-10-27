103019_CCN_MaddoxRose.jpg

Heritage running back Maddox Rose sloshes his way through the rain and mud as offensive lineman Lane Phillips provides backup. Rose and the Generals slogged their way to a 12-0 home win over Southeast Whitfield on Senior Night.

 Michelle Petteys, Heritage Snapshots

The Heritage Generals avoided the upset bug with a 12-0 victory over winless Southeast Whitfield Friday night at wet, muddy Jeff Sims Field.

While the offense had trouble punching the ball in the endzone all game long — the score was 6-0 going into the fourth quarter — the Generals’ defense stepped up by keeping the Raiders off the scoreboard, despite the visitors having the ball inside the 20-yard line three times and twice inside the 10.

Maddox Rose scored the only touchdown of the first half on a 24-yard second-quarter run, but the Generals missed the extra point. Quarterback Nick Hanson ran for a score on a 1-yard plunge in the fourth — the extra point once again was missed — to give the Generals some breathing room.

The win improved Heritage’s record to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in 6-AAAA play, while Southeast fell to 0-8 and 0-4.

Heritage will take this Friday night off before a game at Northwest Whitfield on Nov. 8 that will go a long way to determining the region champion.

