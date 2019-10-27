The Heritage Generals avoided the upset bug with a 12-0 victory over winless Southeast Whitfield Friday night at wet, muddy Jeff Sims Field.
While the offense had trouble punching the ball in the endzone all game long — the score was 6-0 going into the fourth quarter — the Generals’ defense stepped up by keeping the Raiders off the scoreboard, despite the visitors having the ball inside the 20-yard line three times and twice inside the 10.
Maddox Rose scored the only touchdown of the first half on a 24-yard second-quarter run, but the Generals missed the extra point. Quarterback Nick Hanson ran for a score on a 1-yard plunge in the fourth — the extra point once again was missed — to give the Generals some breathing room.
The win improved Heritage’s record to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in 6-AAAA play, while Southeast fell to 0-8 and 0-4.
Heritage will take this Friday night off before a game at Northwest Whitfield on Nov. 8 that will go a long way to determining the region champion.