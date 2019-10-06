It would have been virtually impossible for the Heritage Generals and the LaFayette Ramblers to top last season’s incredible 49-47 shootout in Boynton.
Of course, that didn’t stop them from trying.
The two Region 6-AAAA combatants battled tooth-and-nail all night long, but the visiting Generals were able to score twice in a 60-second span of the fourth quarter and hang on for a 37-34 road victory at Jack King Stadium on Friday.
“I’m pretty sure I lose days off my life with games like tonight,” Heritage head coach E.K. Slaughter quipped. “(Games like this) are stressful, but they’re also exciting. Obviously you’d rather just play really well and enjoy it, but it was a fun night. There was a lot of back-and-forth.
“(LaFayette) does a great job as a staff and they did a lot of different stuff, completely different stuff than what we saw on film. It was a strenuous game, but we found a way to pull it out.”
Heritage (4-2, 1-1) converted a blocked punt less than two minutes into the game into points as Nick Hanson found Sam Randolph for a 15-yard score. A 2-point conversion to quickly make it 8-0.
After an exchange of punts, LaFayette (3-3, 1-1) got its first big play of the night as some fantastic blocking sprung receiver Sam Hall for 41 yards on a screen pass that moved the ball inside the Heritage 5. Jamario Clements would bull his way in from the 2-yard line on the very next play to pull LaFayette within a point at 8-7.
Following another exchange of punts, Heritage went on an impressive 16-play, 85-yard drive that took 6:19 off the clock in the second quarter. The Generals overcame an intentional grounding penalty as Randolph picked up 29 yards on a third-and-27 call to keep the chains moving. Maddox Rose scored from three yards out and Anderson Britton’s point-after extended Heritage’s lead back to eight with 5:21 left in the half.
Two more touchdowns would come just seconds apart later in the second quarter.
A 32-yard catch by Cade Kiniry set up a 10-yard run by freshman Paxton McCrary to make the score 22-7 with 3:01 to play in the half. However, quarterback Jaylon Ramsey went 24 yards two plays into LaFayette’s ensuing drive and Clements broke free for a 50-yard scoring scamper one play later to make it 22-14 in favor of the Generals at halftime.
The home team would dodge a bullet early in the third quarter as Heritage’s first drive of the second half ended in a missed field goal and the LaFayette defense would hold on fourth-and-one from its own 43 on its next series as Brady Beard and Ben Maanum stacked up Rose at the line to get the ball back for the offense.
Just three plays later, Clements dropped jaws all over the stadium with an unbelievable 43-yard TD run that saw him disappear into a pile of would-be Heritage tacklers before escaping to daylight. Max Studdard’s point-after once again pulled LaFayette to within a single point of the lead, 22-21, with 2:35 left in the third.
A fired-up Rambler defense forced a three-and-out to get the ball back and the Orange-and-Black responded with a nine-play, 72-yard drive, all of which came on the ground. Ramsey would handle the last 35 yards on a 30-yard jaunt and a 5-yard keeper one play later. A conversion attempt failed, but LaFayette had its first lead of the night, 27-22, with 9:38 remaining.
However, the lead would be short-lived as Heritage went 60 yards in eight plays in just three minutes. Receiver Dylan Bryan caught three passes on the drive, including a clutch 16-yard grab on a fourth-and-seven call. One play later, Rose hauled in a swing pass and took advantage of a great clear-out block by lineman Kobe McAlister to complete the 18-yard touchdown and give the Generals a 30-27 lead with 6:31 left to play.
The Generals’ special teams would come up big just seconds later as they forced a LaFayette fumble after a short kickoff, recovering the ball at the Ramblers’ 34. Three plays later, Bryan got a step on a defender and hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass down the sideline to give his team its biggest lead of the night, 37-27, with 5:31 to go.
But LaFayette wasn’t done just yet.
The Ramblers covered 63 yards in just six plays on their next drive, all via the run. Ramsey accounted for 57 yards on four carries, including an 11-yard scamper with 3:36 to play that pulled his team back to within three points of the lead.
However, LaFayette’s offense would not get the ball back as Bryan made a huge third-down catch, diving to grab the ball off the top of the grass to keep the drive alive. One play later, a 15-yard facemask penalty on the Ramblers would give the Generals one final automatic first down that allowed the visitors to run out the clock.
“We just had to find a way to settle in,” Slaughter said. “We had some guys that were gassed because we were on defense a lot tonight. They were giving us something different every single series, so ultimately it just came down to figuring out what they were doing and trying to make a play. We had to make a (late) substitution on the offensive line and had a younger kid come in and play really well. Then at one time we were out of receivers because we had a couple guys that were dinged up, but Coach (Jake) Ledbetter did a good job of coaching them up.
“We hadn’t won in a month. We had a tough loss at Pepperell, then a bye week, then a nailbiter with Ridgeland, so to get a win tonight was huge.”
Hanson finished the game 17-of-34 in the air for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Bryan led all receivers with eight catches for 95 yards, while Randolph had six catches for 91 yards. McCrary led the Generals’ ground game with 38 yards on 14 carries.
For the second time this season, Ramsey and Clements both eclipsed the century mark on the ground. Ramsey went for 179 yards on 14 carries with Clements picking up 136 yards on 18 carries. Trey Taylor added 36 yards on eight attempts, while Hall’s catch was the only completed pass of the night for LaFayette.
“Anytime you have a game that close it comes down to coaching and that’s my fault,” LaFayette head coach Paul Ellis said. “I’m really proud of our offensive line and our skill guys and I’m super proud of our defense. We made some youthful mistakes tonight, but that’s okay. We’re not making excuses, but those things are going to happen. I’m still super proud of all of them.
“Just looking at scores in this region every Friday, I think anybody can beat anybody and hopefully our kids will start to know that we belong in that upper four that’s been going to playoffs every year. We’ve just got to finish. We didn’t finish tonight, but we still have a few more to go.”
Both teams will get set for more crucial region games this Friday night. Heritage will be back at home to face defending region champion Pickens, while LaFayette will travel to Tunnel Hill to take on Northwest.