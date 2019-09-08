The 2019 North Georgia Cross Country League season got started on Saturday with the Heritage 5-Star Stride.
The host team finished second in the team standings and had both individual runners-up. Allison Craft was second for the Lady Generals in a time of 21:28, while Gavin Chandler took second place for the Generals with a time of 17:54.
Emily Woody finished sixth for the Heritage girls at 23:50, while Alexis Faul ran a 25:26 to place 19th, giving the Lady Generals three in the top 20.
Hannah Dearing crossed the line in fifth place for LaFayette in a time of 23:39. Elli Grace Roy was the leader for the Ringgold Lady Tigers in time of 26:01. Cate Voyles led Ridgeland with a 27:16 and Emilie Eldridge ran a 28:59 to pace Gordon Lee.
Dalton won the girls’ team title with 26 points, followed by Heritage with 60 and Silverdale Baptist Academy of 91.
On the boys’ side, Joel Lewis was sixth for Heritage at 18:27. Davis Justice was 14th at 19:04 and Luke Shackelford placed 16th at 19:17.
Jake Lee was eighth for Gordon Lee at 18:27. Dau Dau led Ringgold with a 19:31. Devin Henderson paced LaFayette with a 19:50. Matthew Cole had the fastest time for Ridgeland at 21:16 and Cameron Malone ran a 21:52 to pace LFO.
Coahulla Creek won the boys’ title with 48 points, followed by Heritage with 89 and Walker Valley with 157.
Both individual winners came from Coahulla Creek. Lane Hollis won the boys’ race at 16:44 and Kaylee Bandy won the girls’ race with a 20:20.