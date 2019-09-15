The Heritage Lady Generals fell in their Region 6-AAAA opener at home last Tuesday, falling to No. 10-ranked Ridgeland, 25-16 and 25-11.
Heritage’s individual statistics were not available as of press time.
The Lady Generals faced some tough competition from both Tennessee and Georgia at the River City Rumble tournament at Baylor on Saturday.
Heritage fell to Peach State schools Lassiter (25-11, 25-17) and Pope (25-11, 25-9), while also losing to Lipscomb Academy of Tennessee (28-26, 25-14). However, they would begin the tournament with a win over Ooltewah (25-14, 25-17) and ended it with a win over Nashville Overton (25-14, 25-16). Individual statistics for Heritage (17-10, 0-1) were unavailable as of press time.