The Northwest Whitfield Bruins came into the regular season finale against Heritage on Friday meeting a win to secure their first region football championship since 2000.
However, the Generals were determined not to let it happen on their watch.
A three-touchdown performance from junior quarterback Nick Hanson and a bend-but-don’t-break defense prevented the Bruins from taking the 6-AAAA title as Heritage held on for a 30-22 victory on a very chilly night in Tunnel Hill.
The victory would have given Heritage the region title had Ridgeland been upset by Southeast Whitfield. However, the Panthers would win that match up, giving the Generals a nice consolation prize with a home playoff game this Friday night as the region’s No. 2 seed.
Northwest took a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter after a touchdown drive that was aided by two costly third-down down penalties on the Generals. But after an exchange of punts, Heritage would score two touchdowns less than two minutes apart to take the lead for good.
Hanson scored the first of two rushing touchdowns with 1:27 left in the opening quarter, this one from eight yards out. On the next play from scrimmage, defensive back Sam Randolph made a fantastic effort play to chase down Bruins’ tailback Gavin Ellis and not only prevent a score, but to force a fumbles after a long run.
Cade Kiniry would return the loose pigskin back to midfield and a 41-yard trick pass from Kaden Swope to Dylan Bryan would put the ball inside the Northwest 10. Gabe Ogle would run it in from eight yards out one play later and Anderson Britton’s extra point gave Heritage a 14-6 lead late in the opening stanza.
Though Heritage trailed again, the lead was never truly safe as the Bruins would pull to within two points of tying the game on three separate occasions the rest of the way. However, all three times Northwest would get to within two points, the Generals immedately answered with scores on their ensuing possessions.
A 45-yard catch-and-run from Owen Brooker to Callen Nealey cut the Heritage lead to 14-12, but the Generals responded with a scoring drive as a seven-play march ended in spectacular fashion as Randolph went up between two Northwest defenders to bring down a 16-yard TD pass and extend the lead to 21-12 with 7:41 left in the half.
A 6-yard run by Bryce Mantooth with 3:42 sliced the Generals’ lead to 21-19 and Northwest caught a break when Heritage fumbled the ensuing kickoff. But three plays later, Jacob Lozano corralled a Brooker pass that had been originally tipped by Swope and the Generals would eventually convert on a 34-yard field goal by Britton with 13 seconds left in the half as they took a 24-19 lead into the locker room.
After another exchange of punts to start the second half, the Bruins added a 25-yard Yahir Zapata field goal, set up a Heritage fumble at their own 40-yard line, to make it a 24-22 ball game. But once again, the Generals answered as runs of 21 and 14 yards by Hanson, aided by a third-down pass interference penalty by the Bruins, helped set up the final score of the game on a 7-yard run by Hanson on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The Heritage defense would handle things from there.
They would force a Northwest punt with nine minutes remaining and they would rise up to halt the Bruins on downs twice in the final two minutes of the game. The first came at the Heritage 17-yard line with 1:43 to go and the final time came from the Heritage 34 on the final play of the game.
Hanson completed 16-of-30 passes for 124 yards and rushed six times for 62 yards. Bryan was the top receiver with 69 yards on five catches, while Logan Lowe collected 54 yards on eight receptions. Lowe also had an interception on defense, while Pete Padgett came up with a sack.
Brooker completed 16-of-38 passes for 195 yards. Nealey had 81 yards on five catches, while Ellis carried 22 times for 132 yards.
By virtue of their No. 2 seed, Heritage (8-2) will play host to St. Pius X on Friday night in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs. The Golden Lions finished third in Region 8. Meanwhile, Northwest was relegated to the No. 4 seed. They will go on the road Friday to take on Region 8 champion Oconee County in Watkinsville.