The Heritage Lady Generals welcomed Sonoraville and Gordon Lee to Boynton last Tuesday night and while they got the better of the Lady Phoenix, they would be handed a three-set loss by the Lady Trojans.
Heritage would take the first set against Gordon Lee, 25-16, but the Lady Trojans would fight back to earn a 25-20 decision in the second set. In the tiebreaking third set, the Navy-and-White would power its way to a 15-6 victory to clinch the match.
The Lady Generals bested Sonoraville in the night’s opening match, 25-7 and 25-20. Lauren Francis had six kills, five aces and six assists in the win. Avery Phillips finished with nine assists. Kallie Carter had six total kills and Trinity Ha added three aces and three digs against the Lady Phoenix.
Versus Gordon Lee, Morgan Trotter had eight kills. Kayla Varnon had five kills and an ace. Allison Kerley collected four kills, while Anna Wilks had 10 digs and one ace.
Heritage went on the road two days later, making the short drive to Ringgold High School where they spotted their crosstown rivals a set before beating the Lady Tigers in a best-of-five, 23-25, 25-10, 25-10 and 25-13.
Varnon finished with nine kills and five aces. Ha had 13 digs and six aces, while Allison Kerley had five kills and five blocks. Avery Phillips finished with seven kills, 10 digs, two aces and 17 assists, while Lauren Francis had a monster night with 10 kills, eight assists, five aces, five digs and three blocks.
The Lady Generals capped a very long week with two days of play at the Choo Choo Classic in Chattanooga over the weekend.
Heritage won three pool matches on Friday, defeating Rhea County (25-19, 24-26, 15-13), Silverdale Baptist (25-22, 16-25, 15-11) and Central, Ala. (25-22, 15-25, 15-13). Advancing to the Gold pool, they dropped matches to Cleveland (25-14, 25-18) and Notre Dame (25-13, 25-20) before finishing up Saturday’s early session with a win over Red Bank (22-25, 25-14, 15-6).
The Lady Generals (15-6) would draw East Hamilton in their first match in the Gold Division bracket and beat the Lady Canes, 25-17 and 28-26, before seeing their tournament end with a 25-16, 25-12 loss to Jasper, Ala.
Morgan Trotter had a team-high 59 kills for Heritage during the weekend to go with 28 digs. Francis finished with 60 assists, 33 kills, 34 digs, 11 aces and nine blocks. Phillips had 104 total assists, 40 digs, eight kills and nine aces. Varnon collected 50 kills, 48 digs, nine aces and five blocks, while Wilks picked up 78 digs and nine aces.