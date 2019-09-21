The Heritage Generals took two more big steps toward wrapping up the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Region 6-AAAA playoffs with wins over Southeast Whitfield and Northwest Whitfield last week.
Heritage 17, Southeast 3
On Tuesday, the Generals put up seven runs in the first inning and matched it with seven runs in the third as they walloped the Lady Raiders in Dalton.
Rachel Gibson pitched the first two innings for Heritage, striking out six batters. She also launched a grand slam homerun in the first inning. Carmen Gayler had three RBIs on the afternoon, including a two-run double in the top of the first.
Ten different players had at least one hit for Heritage and 10 different players had at least one RBI in the win. Bailey Christol was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Gayler and Riley Kokinda each had two hits, while Kokinda and Madeline Stone knocked in two runs apiece.
Brinley Horner pitched the final two innings for Heritage. She allowed three earned runs on just one hit and four walks with one strikeout.
Heritage 9, Northwest 0
The No. 4 Generals scored five times in the bottom of the first inning and went on to a big win over the No. 2-ranked Lady Bruins in a crucial game in Boynton.
With the victory, Heritage swept the season series by a combined score of 19-3.
Christol had three hits in three plate appearances and finished with two RBIs, while Kokinda was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Gayler knocked in two runs while Zoe Wright and Jessica Gibson each had one RBI.
Rachel Gibson pitched a five-inning shutout. She gave up just four hits and two walks while finishing with 11 strikeouts.
Heritage 5, Sonoraville 1
At the LFO Invitational at the Jack Mattox Complex on Saturday, Rachel Gibson gave up just one walk and struck out 12 batters in five innings in the circle. Horner would pitch the final two innings. She gave up one earned run on three hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Offensively, Christol, Kokinda and Gayler each had two hits, while Gayler came through with two RBIs.
Heritage 12, Calhoun 0
Gibson and Gayler each went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in the LFO Invitational victory on Saturday afternoon. Gayler had a two-run double and Gibson smacked a three-run homer as part of a 10-run, first-inning explosion.
Lexi Duckett added a double and an RBI, while Christol, Kokinda and Stone each had one RBI. Gibson pitched all four innings, allowing three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts for Heritage (17-6, 10-0).