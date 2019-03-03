After a difficult start to the 2019 baseball season, the Heritage Generals found a way to get their first victory on Saturday as they rallied to beat Gordon Lee during the Catoosa Childrens’ Fund Baseball Classic.
Carrollton 15, Heritage 0
The Generals dodged the raindrops in Carrollton long enough last Saturday to get in two games at Carrollton High School. In the opener, the homestanding Trojans scored nine times in the bottom of the second inning, en route to the win.
Both of Heritage’s hits went for extra bases. Alex Mixon had a double and Caden Synder added a triple. Dakota Bandy took the loss on the hill for the Generals.
Northgate 11, Heritage 7
In the second game, the Generals led 7-6 going into the bottom of the sixth before the Vikings put up five runs to pull out the victory.
Brody Campbell and Nolan Letzgus each had two hits and one RBI. Campbell and Walker Sprueill each had a double, while Sprueill drove in a run. Aaron Colquitt knocked in two runs for Heritage. Nick Hanson started the game on the mound, while Snyder took the loss in relief.
Ringgold 8, Heritage 6
A wild contest between the two Catoosa County rivals took place this past Wednesday. Heritage was outhit 12-3 and gave up two runs in the top of the sixth as the Tigers rallied for the victory.Down 4-0, Heritage tied things up in the third, scoring four times on just one hit. They took a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the fourth after a bases loaded walk and a wild pitch, but Ringgold would get two runs in the fifth and the final two in the sixth.{/div}{/div}Letzgus had two of Heritage’s three hits and scored twice. Hanson got the start for the Generals, while Ryan Heet, Pete Padgett and Dakota Bandy all pitched in relief. The quartet combined to give up six earned runs on 12 hits and three walks with eight strikeouts.{/div}
Heritage 8, Gordon Lee 7
The Generals fell into a 5-0 hole, trailed 7-3 going into the bottom of the seventh, but stunned the visiting Trojans with five runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim their first win of the year.
Heritage’s last-inning rally included three singles, a passed ball, a walk and a Gordon Lee error before Hanson came through with a two-run single. Another walk would follow before Cade Kiniry laced an RBI-single to score Padgett with the game-winner. Kiniry also started on the mound and went four innings before giving way to Alex Mixon, who threw the final three to get the win. Both pitchers struck out three batters each.
Hanson finished with three RBIs for the Generals (1-4). Snyder and Letzgus had two hits apiece, while Snyder and Padgett both had one RBI.{/div}{/div}