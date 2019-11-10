The Heritage Generals went 4-1 to take third place at the River Ridge Knights Duals in their first action of the season on Saturday.
Heritage picked up victories over Etowah (54-28), South Cobb (66-18), Gainesville (52-24) and River Ridge (45-33), while their only loss came to a very good Ola squad (50-30).
Enrique Rodriguez (106), Drew Dietz (120), Drake Parker (182) and Alex Eacret (195) all went undefeated on the day. Dietz had five pins, Rodriguez and Parker each had two pins, while Eacret had one pin.
Tate Thomas (113) and Mike Stokes (152) both had three pins. Nathan Boatman (132) ended the day with two pins, while Ethan Covington (160) and Braedon Oliver (285) had one pin each as they all finished the day with winning records.