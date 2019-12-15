The Heritage Generals scored 21 points in the second quarter last Tuesday.
They only allowed eight more than that for the entire game.
Heritage’s 21-2 outburst in the second quarter preceded their 19-9 opening quarter and the Navy-and-Red routed the homestanding Gilmer Bobcats, 71-29, to pick up their first Region 6-AAAA victory of the season.
Brady Hawkins led the second-quarter charge as he connected on three 3-pointers to help the Generals forge a commanding 40-11 lead at the break. Hawkins finished with four 3-pointers on the night and a game-high 14 points.
Cooper Terry drained three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Carter Bell added 10 points and Kobe McAlister went for nine as the Generals drained a dozen treys on the night.
Braden Jenkins had 11 points to lead Gilmer.
Northwest Whitfield boys 84, Heritage 53
The visiting Bruins led 36-32 at halftime, but would turn the tables on the hosts with a dominant 38-9 third quarter en route to the region victory on Friday.
Callen Nealey hit eight 3-pointers and had 27 points for Northwest.
Cade Collins had 11 points for Heritage (1-3 in 6-AAAA). Carson Palmer and Nick Hanson each had seven points, while Terry and Matthew Kennedy each finished with six.
Heritage boys 58, Gordon Lee 45
Heritage capped the week with a solid non-region victory over the Trojans at home. The Generals bolted out of the gate to take a 13-point lead after one quarter and a 31-8 lead at halftime before staving off Gordon Lee’s comeback attempt in the second half.
Terry led a balanced scoring attack for the Generals (4-6) with 11 points. Hanson and Cade Kiniry both finished with 10 points, while Bell and Collins each added eight points.
Gilmer girls 63, Heritage 30
The first game of last Tuesday evening saw the Lady Generals fall behind by double digits after the first eight minutes before rallying to cut the deficit to 24-19 at halftime.
However, the Lady Bobcats would take control in the second half and go on to the victory. Elly Callihan had 16 points to lead Gilmer.
Elli Jost had a team-high 12 points for Heritage. Riley Kokinda added six points and Brooke Matherly finished with five.
Northwest Whitfield girls 59, Heritage 26
The Lady Generals fell to 0-4 in region play with the home loss. Individual statistics had not been provided as of press time.
Gordon Lee girls 40, Heritage 35
Saturday night in Boynton, the hosts led by eight points at intermission, but found the lids on the baskets clamped down tightly in the second half as they scored just eight points over the final two quarters.
Lauren Mock had nine points for Heritage (2-8). Jost finished with eight, while Gracie Murray and Matherly each chipped in with five.