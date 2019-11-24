The Heritage Generals, who trailed by one point after three quarters, used a 16-point final period to pull away and pick up a 29-19 over Ringgold in a county rivalry game last Tuesday.
Max Owens led the way for Heritage with 11 points, followed by Brady Chandler with eight as the Generals improved to 3-2 with the victory.
Individual statistics for Ringgold were not available as of press time. The game did not count in the NGAC standings.
Lakeview boys 48, Dade County 35
Sebastian Nelson had 13 points to lead three Warriors in double figures in last Tuesday’s win. Bryce Goins and Rayshawn McGruder each had 10 points as Lakeview picked up its first victory of the season.
Lakeview boys 62, Rossville 43
On Thursday at LFO High School, the Warriors broke open a tight game at halftime to improve to 2-2 on the season. Nelson led the way with 18 points, followed by McGrudger with 12, Rashad Rachel with 10 and Eli Walker with eight.
Rossville (0-3) got 20 points from Chase Hickman and nine from Hayden Mooneyham.
Trion 39, Chattanooga Valley 36Matthew Ramsey had 15 points in the home loss to the Bulldogs last Tuesday. Matthew Dunn finished with six points, while Judd Anderson collected three points, six rebounds and three blocks.
Chattanooga Valley 68, Dade County 56
The Eagles scored 20 points in the second quarter and added 23 more over the final seven minutes as they picked up a home victory over the Wolverines on Thursday.
John Hill scored a team-high 22 points to go with five rebounds. Ramsey had another excellent game with 19 points, seven assists and four steals. Anderson had an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double. Andrew Johnson just missed a double-double of his own as he finished with eight points and nine boards, while Dunn scored four points and played solid defense all evening long.
The Eagles improved to 3-1 with the victory.
Gordon Lee boys 65, Saddle Ridge 30
Will McCutcheon had a monster night for the Trojans last Tuesday as he dropped in 30 points on 14-of-17 shooting from the floor. He also picked up seven rebounds in the Trojans’ first win of the season. Layne Parrish had 12 points and six rebounds, while Jesse Craddock added six points and seven boards.
Landon Kennedy hit three 3-pointers and finished with nine points for the Mustangs (0-3). Aidan Hannibal, Marvin Johnson and Trey Parrish all finished with four points in the loss.
Ringgold boys 38, Gordon Lee 32
McCutcheon had another big game for the Trojans on Thursday, but his 23-point effort was not enough as the Navy-and-White fell to the Tigers.
Parrish had four points for Gordon Lee, followed by Parker Scott with three and Luke Sikes with two. The Trojans are now 1-3 on the season.
Individual scoring for Ringgold (2-3) had not been provided as of press time.
LaFayette JV boys 33, Saddle Ridge JV boys 18
The Ramblers extended a 15-11 halftime lead to pick up last week’s victory. Individual scoring for LaFayette was not provided as of press time.
Hayden Bowman had 10 points and four rebounds for the Mustangs. Max Davis picked up four points and five rebounds with one block. Gavin Langley scored two points and grabbed 10 boards, while Trey Pearson got on the stat sheet with two rebounds, a steal and a block.