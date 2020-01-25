There are 170 students that take a cosmetology course at Rome High School. The cosmetology program is possible thanks to dual enrollment through Georgia Northwestern Technical College. According to principal Eric Holland, it's one of the largest groups at the high school that takes advantage of dual enrollment.
If the students in it take 30 cosmetology credits, they can graduate high school with a shampoo license. After that, they have the option to finish their cosmetology license at GNTC, and some of the students are hopeful they can use that to start a business.
The dream
One of those students is Adrianna Valenzuela, an upperclassman at Rome High. She’s been interested in doing hair since she was a kid, so she jumped at the opportunity to get college credit and get closer to her dream of working professionally in hair and make up.
“I always liked doing makeup,” she said. “I was pretty good at it. That’s why I was excited to take this course.”
Now, thanks to the program, Adrianna not only knows how to do hair. She, along with her other classmates, also are skilled in make-up and can do nails. This is a skill that Holly Amerman, the College Technical and Agricultural Education director for Rome City Schools sees as a plus for Rome.
“With the movie industry increasing in the area, these are skills the students will be able to use,” she said.
The cosmetology students are excited about what their futures hold. Jahira Espino, an 11th grader, just got a job as a receptionist at a salon in Rome. She hopes to start her own salon business one day that will host people who want their hair, nails, and makeup done. Her parents have been incredibly supportive, and she said they even want to buy her own space.
But for a student like Adrianna, who has the same dreams and aspirations as Jahirah, and is raised by a single mother, she wonders where the Dual Enrollment Act will intercept her dreams.
What is HB444?
HB444 has seen its share of anger and not much excitement from school officials in Rome and Floyd County. The bill, introduced by state House Representative Bert Reeves in Marietta, seeks to curb the massive amount of growth dual enrollment has seen in the last few years. It was just removed from the table in the General Assembly’s Senate Higher Education committee.
How would it curb the growth? By limiting the amount of college hours students can take. Right now, the possibilities are endless. Some local students have graduated with their associate degrees in high school. Some, students can take healthcare pathways and cosmetology at the same time. If HB444 becomes law, it will limit students to only 30 state funded credit hours. After that, students who qualify for HOPE can choose to continue dual enrollment with those funds or their Zell Miller fund. But Amerman sees that as problematic.
“Some of these students don’t have the GPA for HOPE,” she said. Those students, if they wanted to continue dual enrollment, would have to figure out how they would pay for their dual enrollment hours.
Adrianna is raised by a single mother and more or less relies on dual enrollment to be able to graduate college on time. If HB444 affects an upcoming student in her same predicament, they might be out of luck.
“My mom might have to dip into her savings,” she said. If HB444 were to affect her, then she said she would probably work for a few years after college. “It might take a little longer.”
Not only has there been a sharp increase in the state’s dual enrollment numbers, but locally as well. According to Superintendent Lou Byars, there are an estimated 250 students in RCS who will take dual enrollment next year. That is a sharp increase from the 180 students who took dual enrollment in 2019.
What about the underclassmen?
HB444 was controversial when it was first introduced in 2019. So much so, that after advocates met with dual enrollment advocates like Alyson Landsell, the Floyd County Schools dual enrollment coordinator, it was tabled in the state’s Senate Higher Education committee.
Some compromises between advocates and lawmakers are present in the bill, like grandfathering in students who participated in the dual enrollment program before June 30, 2020. According to the bill, students who have taken dual credit hours in pursuit of a high school diploma won’t be subject to any maximum credit hour caps. These students, who are mostly juniors and seniors, will be able to finish their coursework in the dual enrollment program until they complete coursework required for their high school diploma.
The bill does, however, limit students who are newer to the dual enrollment program. Students who withdraw from more than two courses, under the newest version, will be deemed ineligible to take anymore dual enrollment courses unless under “extenuating circumstances.” It also limits if the state will pay for students to retake a class if they fail it.
There are some ninth and tenth graders in the cosmetology program at Rome High.
Any high schoolers are eligible to take dual enrollment hours with the way the state allows for dual enrollment right now. If HB444 becomes law, according to the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, only 11th and 12th graders would be eligible to take core dual enrollment classes like English and Math, or classes for their intended major. Most 10th graders would only be allowed to take courses at a technical college unless they qualify for the Zell Miller scholarship.
“They may not get the same opportunity that we have,” said 11th grader Jaycee Hardin. “You learn how to interact with clients and other kinds of people (in this program).”
“It’s very frightening, because the students that are most injured by this are students that need it the most,” Amerman said. “I understand the dual enrollment program needs reform, but I just want to make sure the students who are truly benefiting from this are able to continue.”
In 2019, the Georgia Policy and Budget Institute projected dual enrollment as is to cost $126,700,000. With HB444, the institute projects it will cost about $20 million less in 2020.
“I think I’m just confused,” said Colbi Jackson, an 11th grade cosmetology student at Rome High. “Are they doing this because they just don’t want to spend the money on us or are they cutting it because they have something else to spend it on?”