Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.