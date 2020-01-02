FLOWERY BRANCH — Two Atlanta Falcons defensive assistant coaches are not returning for the 2020 season.
The team said secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator Jerome Henderson and assistant defensive line coach Travis Jones will not return. The two will pursue new career opportunities.
The Falcons ranked 22nd in pass defense this season and tied for 29th with 28 sacks. Falcons coach Dan Quinn did not announce immediate plans for filling the positions.
Falcons owner Arthur Blank announced before the end of the team’s 7-9 finish that Quinn will be back for his sixth season in 2020. Raheem Morris is moving to defensive coordinator. Morris earned the promotion after making a successful midseason move from receivers coach to secondary coach.
Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter and specials teams coordinator Ben Kotwica will remain in their positions. Linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich has a new title of assistant head coach.
NBA
Top pick Williamson back at practice for PelicansMETAIRIE, La. — Zion Williamson returned to practice with the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday for the first time since he had arthroscopic knee surgery shortly before the season.
But the NBA’s top overall draft choice out of Duke cannot yet say when he’ll make his regular-season debut. The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Williamson said he first must pass “assessments” by team medical staff before the decision can rest solely with him.
Coach Alvin Gentry said Williamson participated fully in the on-court work, but the practice wasn’t particularly strenuous. It was the last practice before New Orleans flew to Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Friday night.
Gentry said Williamson is not expected to play on the two-game trip that includes a stop in Sacramento on Saturday. New Orleans plays at home on Monday night against Utah.
Gentry said the club needs to “see what kind of progress he makes, see what happens after he goes through practices.”
► Sacramento Kings center Dewayne Dedmon was fined $50,000 by the NBA for public comments about wanting a trade.
The league made the announcement on Thursday, calling the comments detrimental to the NBA and its teams. He made the request in a recent interview with The Sacramento Bee.
Under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, players cannot make public demands for a trade. The 30-year-old Dedmon signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Kings in the offseason.
College Football
Former Maryland coach joins Kiffin’s staff at Ole MissOXFORD, Miss. — Former Maryland coach D.J. Durkin, who was fired during the 2018 season following the death of a player who had collapsed during offseason conditioning drills, was hired Thursday as an assistant by Mississippi.
Durkin, who spent part of this past season as a consultant with the Atlanta Falcons, will join new Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s defensive staff.
Durkin had stints as defensive coordinator at Michigan and Florida, building up a reputation as a top recruiter, before being hired as Maryland head coach at age 37. He went 10-15 in two seasons at Maryland, but his tenure ended abruptly amid scandal.
On May 29, 2018, offensive lineman Jordan McNair, a 19-year-old sophomore, collapsed during conditioning drills because of heat-related illness. McNair died on June 13.
An independent investigation determined athletic trainers on the scene did not follow proper procedures to treat McNair for possible heatstroke. Durkin was not found responsible for McNair’s death, but he was fired in October after having been placed on administrative leave to start the season.