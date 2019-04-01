A preacher told me one time that dogs did not go to heaven. They didn’t have souls. I looked at him and asked, “How do you know that? Have you been there already?” I was around 10 and the question was legitimate. His answer was the proverbial, “It’s in the Bible.”
I gotta tell ya. I have never seen anything in the Bible about dogs or any animals not going to heaven. If they are created, and they are living, breathing creatures why wouldn’t they go? They feel pain. They get lonely. They like to bury their face under your arm so you will cuddle them. They even smile.
When I was growing up, we always had a dog and I mean always. The first dog I ever remember was our German Shepherd named Trigger after Roy Roger’s horse. He was a wonderful dog, big and smart. One time we had a major snow storm in Knoxville when Daddy was on recruiting duty. Because my sister and I had measles, we couldn’t go out to play, so Mom and Trigger entertained us by Mom building snowmen on Trigger’s house and Trigger knocking them off. I laughed hysterically watching that show at the big plate glass window.
When we lived in Morocco, a young airman was being transferred and couldn’t take his dog with him. Daddy brought the prettiest little golden dog to our tiny apartment in the village. The dog’s name was Goose (his owner’s last name was Gosling, thus his dog’s name). He was a Basenji and did not bark. He had a unique voice. At first, he was not really happy being in that little apartment. Mom, my sister, and me would take him for walks, but he wanted to run.
One day, our housekeeper accidentally left the door to our apartment open. He escaped and was gone. We searched everywhere and Mom finally saw him crouched against a rock wall shivering. He was scared and wouldn’t come to her. You see, back in that time, cultures were very different. This little patch of land was like a public facility for the population. I remember Mom very gingerly making her way toward Goose. She talked about that incident the rest of her life.
On our way back to the states, Goose rode on the plane next to us out of Casablanca on our way to Paris. Leaving Paris, he was a passenger lying on the floor next to Mama’s leg and when we stopped to refuel in Newfoundland, the pilot let him out on the tarmac to do his business. He was a happy camper. We landed in New York City to be greeted by our grandparents and Goose just loved them. He was a great dog.
When the kids were younger, some friends of ours were moving to Florida and couldn’t take their Australian Shepherd/Border Collie mix with them. She was about a year old and had just had a litter of puppies. I was a bit leery of her because she was not a puppy and our children were young. The couple had children, so she was used to kids, but I still was uneasy.
One day, Heath was on the front porch with Patches. I heard him yell out and I ran to where he was. Patches had his water pistol crunched flat in her mouth. Heath was sobbing. I looked him over, but saw no injuries. He confessed that he had been squirting water into Patches eyes and would not stop. With her mouth and those big teeth, she could have bitten his hand off. He was only four. She just grabbed the gun. I was no longer fearful of the children’s safety around her.
When the kids headed out to the pasture, she was with them. When they ate their meals, she was under the table, cleaning up after them. She did not sleep with them, but she slept in different rooms where they were. She was simply the most remarkable dog.
One time, a herd of cows got out of the pasture. Patches and I were the only ones at home. With my car and with her extraordinary herding abilities, the two of us got that whole herd of about 50 cows back in the pasture. We shared an ice cream cone for our victory treat.
I loved that dog just about as much as any human. She lived to be 16, quite a ripe old age for her breed. I miss her to this day.
When I leave this world, I want to journey to a place where Goose and my precious Patches along with others I’ve loved come bounding across a pasture toward me welcoming me home.