The death of an individual at a Line Street home on Tuesday appears to have been caused by a heart attack, according to the results of an autopsy.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
On Tuesday, the CPD was notified of a death that occurred in a Line Street home, and called the GBI to help with the investigation and autopsy. At first, a few facts led investigators to believe it was possibly a homicide.
However, the autopsy, which was performed at the GBI Crime Lab, did not reveal any signs of foul play in the death, indicating the death was caused by a heart attack.
Report: Woman found with controlled substance
During a road safety check last week, a woman was discovered to be in possession of drugs and related objects, reports stated.
According to CPD reports:
Elizabeth Joy Bonner Barron, 39, of 17 Turnbull Drive Southeast, Rome, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, drugs in original container and possession of drug-related substances.
On April 18, during a road safety check on Ga. 53 Spur, an officer asked a driver passing through the checkpoint for her license and insurance. Barron provided her license but said she didn’t have her insurance on her. The officer went to look at the tag to run it through dispatch and smelled marijuana.
Another officer who was working at the checkpoint said they also smelled it. Upon a search of the vehicle, a plastic container containing suspected marijuana and a glass smoking pipe were located in the driver’s door panel.
After searching the trunk the officer found an open computer bag, which contained a pack of orange gummies. The label on the gummies said they contained THC. Also in the bag was another plastic container with three capsules.
Barron said the capsules were Adderall, and said she didn’t have a prescription for the medication.
Barron was taken to the Gordon County Jail, where she has since been released on bond.
Police: Ky. woman enters 2 cars
A woman was reported to be testing the doors of parked cars’ passenger doors, getting into two cars that were unlocked before being approached by police.
According to CPD reports:
Heather L. Lefevers, 31, of Route No. 1, Box 93-C, Middlesboro, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with two counts of entering auto.
On Monday afternoon, an officer headed to the Pilot on U.S. 41 North in response to a woman reported to have entered a car that wasn’t hers. On the way, the officer was notified that the woman was now in another vehicle.
Upon arrival at the Pilot on U.S. 41 North, the officer found Lefevers sitting in a red Dodge Challenger and removed her. When asked why she was in another person’s car, Lefevers said “I don’t know, just take me.”
The officer continued to question Lefevers and detected that she might have been under the influence.
The owner of the Challenger said he had been working in Wendy’s when he looked out the window and saw Lefevers open the passenger door of his car and get in.
The owner of the first entered car said Lefevers opened the passenger door of her car, and wouldn’t get out until 911 was called. The owner watched Lefevers go to multiple other cars, pulling on the door handles until she found the Challenger unlocked.
Lefevers was arrested and taken to the Gordon County Jail, where she remained on Thursday afternoon pending bond.
Taco Bell contractor reports stolen lumber
A large amount of lumber was taken from the Taco Bell parking lot, causing the contractor to reorder and repay for it.
According to CPD reports:
A contractor for ACME Enterprises, the company which reconstructing the Taco Bell on Ga. 53, contacted CPD to report missing property.
The contractor said there were multiple stacks of lumber between the Taco Bell and Captain D’s that were going to be used for construction, but they had disappeared sometime in between April 17 and Wednesday.
The contractor had to reorder almost 100 pieces of lumber, valued at approximately $1,200, in order to continue remodeling the inside of the building.