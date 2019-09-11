September
AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a diabetes education class on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. in Conference Room E, which is accessible through the North Entrance. For more information or to RSVP, call 706-602-7800, ext. 2290 or 2310.
In observance of National Prostate Awareness Month, AdventHealth Gordon will offer free prostate cancer screenings on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Calhoun. Limited space is available, and registration is required. To register for this free screening, please call 706-879-5850.
AdventhHealth Gordon is hosting Dinner, Doctors and Discussions on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the hospital in Conference Room E. This free event will focus on arthritis and will feature Dr. Stephen King as the main speaker. Space is limited and registration is required. Visit AdventHealthGordon.com or call 706-602-7800 to sign up.
Ongoing
GriefShare support group is an encouraging video-based weekly seminar and caring Christian support group designed to help you rebuild your life after the loss of someone you’ve loved. The group will meet Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Sept. 3 through Dec. 10. The meetings will be hosted by the Calhoun SDA Church, 1411 Rome Road in Calhoun. Call 706-629-5470 or visit GriefShare.org to register and for more information.
AdventHealth Gordon will host a series of CREATION Life seminars on Mondays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 16 through Oct. 28. This free seminar series will feature a different doctor each week and attendees will be educated on ways to live a happier and healthier life. Classes will be held in Conference Room E, which is accessible through AdventHealth Gordon’s North Entrance. The seminars focus on living life to the fullest. Attendees will enjoy a free dinner and learn about the eight principles of CREATION Life: choice, rest, environment, activity, trust, interpersonal relationships, outlook and nutrition. When practiced, these principles can lead to a healthier and happier life. To register, call 706-602-7800, ext. 3166.
Did you know that nationally the American Red Cross assists 53 people every 60 seconds during personal or local disasters? The local Northwest Georgia chapter is right here in Gordon County. If you’d like to do some meaningful volunteering, check redcross.org/local/georgia for opportunities. For more information contact Arthene Bressler at 762-231-9896.
Child Find Requirement Notice for Gordon County Schools: All children ages 0-21 are entitled to a free education, and that includes children with physical, mental or emotional problems. Some of these children are not identified. Please help us locate and identify them. For more information, call the Gordon County Board of Education, special education office at 706-629-4474 or email Alecia Segursky, the director of Exceptional Student Services at asegursky@gcbe.org if you know of a child with a disability that has not yet been identified.
The Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., will host yoga classes on Mondays, at 6 p.m., and Wednesdays, at 10:30 a.m. The charge is $10 for each class, and $9 for HAC members. For more information call 706-629-2599.
Assured Hospice Care is currently seeking volunteers to visit with our hospice patients is the Calhoun/Resaca community. Training is provided. Interested persons can contact 770-387-9578 or visit the website at assured-hospice.com.
Notices
Members of the local chapter of AARP are volunteering their services to aid the community in ways that best serve the community. There are real possibilities when we serve the people of the community. AARP states it best: “to serve, and not be served.” The newly elected president of the local AARP Chapter 3178, Sarah Curtis, has asked all current members to serve on the Membership Committee as a means of increasing the membership. The local AARP Chapter 3178 meets every first Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. For the place of the meeting call Sarah Curtis 706-629-0569 or Wylene Turner 706-629-8821
Families Anonymous is a 12-Step fellowship for family and friends who have known a feeling of desperation concerning the destructive behavior of someone very near to them, whether caused by drugs, alcohol, or related behavioral problems. People can share problems with others who understand, the details of personal stories may differ, but feelings and heartbreak are the same. If you or someone you know is ready to find the peace and Serenity that Families Anonymous members have found through the working of the FA program the group meets every Thursday from 7-8 p.m., located in Red Bud Road Plaza below Fitness First next to Calhoun Counseling Center (Dr. Bledsoe’s office).
Gordon County Parks and Recreation would like to invite you to take part in its fitness program. All classes are held at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex in the Fitness Center and are held on a continuous, month-to-month basis. Class days and times are as follows: Step Aerobics Class — Monday, 6-7 p.m. Instructor: Tonya Wilbanks. Butt and Gut Class — Wednesday, 5-6 p.m. Instructor: Petrina Pritchett. Strength Training — Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Instructor: Petrina Pritchett/ Tonya Wilbanks. Fee Structure: Memberships are $20 per month to access all aerobic classes. Use of the weight room is $20 per month. To use weight room and access all aerobic classes the cost is $30 per month. Paid on a month-to-month basis so no need for a contract.
The Gordon County Nutrition Site would like to invite seniors ages 60 and over to come to the senior center, located at 150 Cambridge Court Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. for a nutritious meal. The meal is free of charge. We are also the center for Meals on Wheels for the homebound. For more information, contact Jackie Owens, the nutrition site manager, at 706-629-0392.