ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Miami Heat with a sprained right ankle.
Young underwent treatment at the team’s training complex after being hurt Tuesday in a 112-97 loss to the Heat — the first of two straight games between the division rivals. He will be re-evaluated at the beginning of next week to determine if he will miss any additional games.
The Hawks have four days off before facing the San Antonio Spurs next Tuesday.
Young was hurt on a drive early in the second quarter. He went into the air and landed on the foot of Miami’s Justise Winslow, twisting his ankle awkwardly. Young didn’t return to the game, playing a career-low 11 minutes and scoring just five points.
Over Atlanta’s first three games, he averaged 34 points and earned Eastern Conference player of the week honors. Young played in 81 of 82 games as a rookie.
College Football
Saban: QB Tagovailoa may be game-time decisionTUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is returning to practice, but tight end Miller Forristall could be out for the next six weeks.
Coach Nick Saban said that Tagovailoa could be “a game-time decision” with a sprained right ankle, but he was set to practice Wednesday. Mac Jones started for the Tide against Arkansas
Saban said Forristall got hit in the throat in the Arkansas game and had surgery to repair an injury to his voice box. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is off this week before playing No. 1 LSU.
Forristall has 12 catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Saban said it did not initially seem like a serious injury and Forristall was able to return to the game. Backup tight end Major Tennison has 21 yards and a TD on three catches.
► Auburn backup quarterback Joey Gatewood left the team and plans to transfer.
Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said Wednesday that Gatewood opted to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal to give himself more time to find a school to compete for a starting job. Malzahn said Gatewood informed him of his decision before Tuesday’s practice.
The 6-foot-5, 233-pound redshirt freshman lost a battle for the starting job to freshman Bo Nix. Gatewood is a former four-star recruit from Jacksonville, Florida.
NFL
‘Frustrated’ Browns QB Mayfield leaves interviewBEREA, Ohio — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield abruptly ended his interview session, storming off after taking issue with a question.
Mayfield grew increasingly upset Wednesday when a reporter asked about a drive at the end of the first half of Sunday’s loss to New England. The 24-year-old, who leads the AFC with 12 interceptions, fired back before disgustedly walking off toward his locker.
Soon after, the fiery Mayfield acknowledged on Twitter that “I’m frustrated. If I was to act like it’s okay to lose, then y’all would say that I’ve gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way ... that’s too bad.”
The Browns (2-5) have lost three straight games and haven’t played anywhere close to preseason expectations. Cleveland leads the NFL with 70 penalties.
Cleveland visits Denver (2-6) on Sunday.
► The Kansas City Chiefs remain hopeful that injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be available when they play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap two weeks ago in Denver. He practiced on a limited basis last week before he was declared out on Friday. The Chiefs started Matt Moore in his place against Green Bay and lost 31-24 to the Packers on Sunday night.
Among the many things coach Andy Reid wants to see in practice is the way Mahomes moves on his knee.