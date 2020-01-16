MIAMI — LeBron James still leads Luka Doncic in the race to become the leading Western Conference vote-getter and one of the two captains for next month’s All-Star Game, the NBA announced Thursday.
James had 4,747,887 votes in the latest returns of fan voting, currently making the Los Angeles Lakers’ star the top overall vote-getter. Doncic has 4,598,323, good enough for the Dallas Mavericks guard to lead the Western Conference backcourt voting but 149,564 ballots behind James.
The only other player with a reasonable chance of overtaking James or Doncic for the top West voting spot would be Lakers forward Anthony Davis, who has 4,412,619 votes. No other player in the West had topped the 3 million mark through the NBA’s most recent update.
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the Eastern Conference voting leader, with 4,474,107 votes — roughly 2 million more than Toronto’s Pascal Siakam.
James, Davis and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard are the leaders in the West frontcourt voting, with Doncic and Houston’s James Harden leading the West backcourt. In the East, the frontcourt leaders are Antetokounmpo, Siakam and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, while the guard leaders are Atlanta’s Trae Young and Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving.
NFL
Warrant issued for Beckham following CFB championshipNEW ORLEANS — A misdemeanor simple battery warrant was issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr., police in New Orleans said Thursday.
The warrant comes as video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer’s buttocks during LSU’s locker room victory celebration after Monday night’s college national championship game in the Superdome.
LSU players were seen smoking cigars — forbidden in the Superdome — in pictures from the Monday night celebration. Authorities reportedly warned them they could face arrest.
In a 27-second video available on Twitter, a security officer is seen standing over an LSU player sitting on a locker room bench. The officer appears to be searching around the bench and pointing to the floor. He can be heard talking about a “burn mark” just before Beckham approaches him from behind and appears to swat his backside.
The arrest warrant follows another post-game controversy involving Beckham. LSU acknowledged contacting officials from the NCAA and Southeastern Conference about Beckham apparently handing out cash to Tigers players on the field after the national championship game.
Golf
Mickelson struggles with his driver in 2020 debutLA QUINTA, Calif. — Phil Mickelson struggled off the tee Thursday in his first round of the year, shooting a 2-under 70 to fall six strokes behind leaders Zac Blair and Murray Grayson at The American Express.
Grayson and Blair shot 64 in sunny and mostly calm conditions. Grayson closed with a bogey on the par-4 ninth on PGA West’s Stadium Course, also the site of the final round in the pro-am event. Blair had a bogey-free round at La Quinta Country Club.
Rickie Fowler, Scottie Scheffler and Hank Lebioda shot 65. Fowler and Scheffler opened at La Quinta, while Lebioda played PGA West’s Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course.
Mickelson, also the tournament host, birdied the par-5 fifth and sixth holes to get to 3 under, then gave away two strokes on the par-4 eighth when he drove left into the water and hit his third left of the green.
► American Danielle Kang birdied half the holes at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club, made a single bogey, and her 8-under 63 was enough to carve out a two-shot lead Thursday at the LPGA’s season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
Gaby Lopez, Angela Stanford and Inbee Park each opened at 65. Lexi Thompson was in a group at 5-under 66. Twenty-one of the 26 players broke par.