ATLANTA — Hawks guard Kevin Huerter is expected to miss at least two weeks with a left rotator cuff strain.
Huerter also was diagnosed with a shoulder capsule strain when examined Thursday in Atlanta.
Huerter left the team’s West Coast trip after he was hurt in Tuesday night’s 125-121 victory at Denver.
The Hawks say Huerter, who is averaging 9.3 points, will have rehabilitation and treatment before being examined again in two weeks.
Huerter suffered the injury when fouled by Denver’s Nikola Jokic while going up for a shot. The second-year player immediately grabbed his shoulder and headed to the locker room.
NFL
Falcons’ Julio Jones among sportsmanship nomineesNEW YORK — Veterans Julio Jones, Eric Weddle, Von Miller and Adrian Peterson were among the 32 nominees for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award along with rising young stars Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb and Patrick Mahomes.
Each team nominates a player for the award, created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer. The award recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.
The winner is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From eight finalists, each team’s players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.
Results will be announced during NFL Honors, when the AP presents its individual award winners. That prime-time program from Miami will be on Feb. 1, the night before the Super Bowl.
► The Browns gave up on Antonio Callaway, with the NFL about to come down hard on him again.
A person familiar with the situation said Callaway, who was released Thursday by Cleveland hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers, is facing a possible 10-game league suspension for another drug violation.
Callaway, who served a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse program earlier this season, failed another drug test, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the punishment had not been announced.
► The NFL said Thursday that 11 teams had committed to attending Colin Kaepernick’s workout in Atlanta this weekend and that more teams were expected to attend the former NFL quarterback’s audition.
The league also announced that two former NFL head coaches will be in attendance: Hue Jackson, who will lead the drills, and Joe Philbin.
The teams that have RSVP’d so far are: the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins.
College Basketball
Memphis freshman Wiseman withdraws suit against NCAAMEMPHIS, Tenn. — Freshman James Wiseman withdrew his lawsuit against the NCAA and Memphis, and the university declared him ineligible while officials work to resolve the case.
The freshman’s attorneys announced on Twitter that Wiseman withdrew his lawsuit Thursday morning, saying the legal action was not helping the two sides reach a resolution.
Memphis officials said they were immediately applying for Wiseman to be reinstated. Until then, Wiseman will be held out of games, though he can practice with the No. 13 Tigers (2-1).
It was a dramatic turn of events in Wiseman’s battle to regain his eligibility after the NCAA sidelined him for receiving impermissible benefits from Penny Hardaway, before the former NBA star became Memphis’ coach.
Wiseman had obtained a temporary restraining order and had played in Memphis’ first three games, two after order was granted Nov. 8. The 7-foot-1 center is Memphis’ leading scorer, averaging 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds.