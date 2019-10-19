ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks exercised the 2020-21 contract options on three of the team’s top young players — forward John Collins and guards Trae Young and Kevin Huerter.
The team exercised the fourth-year option on Collins and third-year options on Young and Huerter.
Collins led the Hawks with his averages of 19.5 points and 9.8 rebounds last season. Young was an NBA All-Rookie First Team selection after averaging 19.1 points and 8.1 assists.
Huerter was a second team all-rookie pick after scoring 9.6 points per game.
Also Saturday, the Hawks signed forward Mark Ogden Jr. Later in the day, the team requested waivers on Ogden and Kenny Gabriel, who signed on Friday.
► Pascal Siakam is officially a major part of the Toronto Raptors’ long-term plans.
The Raptors and Siakam agreed on a four-year, $130 million maximum extension, a person with knowledge of the situation said Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the signing has not been publicly announced.
Siakam was a breakout player — and the league’s Most Improved Player — last season for the NBA champions, averaging career highs of 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is entering his fourth season and now is under contract to the Raptors through the 2023-24 season.
Golf
Lee catches Thomas for share of lead in South KoreaJEJU ISLAND, South Korea — Justin Thomas was looking at a three-stroke lead at the CJ Cup with one hole to play Saturday, which would have set him up nicely for his second win in three years at South Korea’s only PGA Tour event.
But the 18th hole saw a big swing in the scoring at Nine Bridges.
South Korean-born New Zealander Danny Lee holed a long eagle putt to finish with a 68. Thomas, who won the inaugural CJ Cup in 2017, bogeyed the 18th for a 70 and he and Lee were tied with a three-round total of 15-under 201.
Australian Cameron Smith was in third place, three strokes behind, after a 68. Jordan Spieth shot 70 and was in a three-way tie for fourth, four behind.
The biggest movers Saturday were last year’s runner-up Gary Woodland and first-year professional Colin Morikawa of the United States. Their 65s moved them into a tie for seventh place.
► Scott Parel shot his second straight 6-under 66 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Tommy Tolles in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three tournaments in the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
Parel rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 15th with birdies on the par-5 16th and 18th at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. He won twice last season on the 50-and-over tour.
NASCAR
Post-race altercation follows Jones’ Xfinity win at KansasKANSAS CITY, Kan. — Brandon Jones raced to his first career Xfinity Series victory Saturday at Kansas Speedway after a lapped car wrecked what was shaping up as an entertaining duel between playoff contenders Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell.
It wasn’t the end of the drama, either.
Fellow playoff contenders Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick got into a pit-road melee after getting out of their cars. Custer was upset at the way Reddick raced him in the closing laps of the first race in the round of eight in NASCAR’s version of the playoffs.
Reddick finished second and Briscoe rallied to third, while playoff drivers Michael Annett and Justin Allgaier rounded out the top five. Custer was 11th with Bell right behind him.
Custer put his hand on Reddick’s shoulder, and the two immediately grabbed at each other’s throats as they tumbled to the pavement. Crew members from both their teams jumped in with NASCAR officials in trying to pull them apart, and Custer dropped an expletive that was caught on live TV.