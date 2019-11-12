On downtown Calhoun’s S. Wall St. sits a business dedicated to promoting health, wellness, and homeopathic medicine. Mother Nature’s Eden promises customers a way to take control of their health without turning to manufactured medicines or big box health and wellness stores. Owner Kay Goldberg said her Christmas wish would be for “everyone to have vibrant health.”
Goldberg was diagnosed with cancer 27 years ago. After finishing chemotherapy and radiation, she went to an herb shop and had an iridology test performed on her eyes. The results said she was “very toxic” and had poor circulation. The shop employee advised her to begin taking two herbs, one called Hawthorn and another to clean the urinary system. Within two months, Goldberg said she felt like a “new person with energy” and said she was enjoying life in a way she hadn’t before. She knew then that she wanted to help others find ways of treating illnesses and symptoms naturally.
Over the 21 years that Mother Nature’s Eden has been open, Goldberg said she has dealt with people not understanding the benefits of natural remedies. That’s starting to change as the conversation around natural products and homeopathic medicine continues.
“People are realizing that natural products work. With doctors like Dr. Mercola and Dr. Oz, herbs are better known today than years ago,” Goldberg said. “Our business guides individuals toward a natural path to wellness, a path where they can take control over their health without any bad side effects or addictions while learning what their unique body needs.”
Mother Nature’s Eden offers holistic health alternatives, natural supplements and food, as well as natural skincare and beauty products. For Sunday’s Christmas Open House, the business, located at 220 South Wall St., will offer special promotions, holiday specials and storewide savings. Goldberg said special promotions and health and wellness information will also be posted all year on Mother Nature’s Eden’s Facebook page.
Hours for Christmas Open House are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Regular hours for Mother Nature’s Eden are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The shop will also take orders over the phone. Goldberg said they will ship items to those who cannot make it by during business hours, live out of town, or simply cannot make it in.
For more information about Mother Nature’s Eden, natural herbs and vitamins, or Christmas Open House, visit the shop’s Facebook page or call 706-625-1952.