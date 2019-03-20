Expanding offices, renovating and moving some practices around — Harbin Clinic will be make a number of changes to its current locations and which practices reside in those locations in 2019.
“With any change at the clinic, our goal is to provide timely, proactive communications and the very best experience for patients,” said Harbin Clinic CEO Kenna Stock in a press release. “We will post periodic updates on our website as we get more information and the construction process evolves.”
Harbin Clinic is in the planning stages for a new medical office building to be situated at the corner of Woodrow Wilson Way and John Maddox Drive.
Current designs call for the majority of medical care for women and children to be located in this new building, including Ansley Park Pediatrics, Harbin Clinic Women’s Center and Harbin Clinic Pediatrics.
Currently the Women’s Center is at the Physician’s Building 330 Turner McCall Blvd. on the Floyd Medical Center campus.
Later this month, Harbin’s urology practice will relocate to the building located at 504 Redmond Road, which will provide that practice with some room for expansion, the release stated. The Heart Center, which is also located in the 504 building will continue to reside there.
Later in 2019, they will be relocating several of the practices in their building at 1825 Martha Berry Blvd. Pulmonary medicine, the Sleep Center and the lab will each move into the building on Martha Berry Boulevard.
In early 2020, orthopedics will return to the building on 1825 Martha Berry Blvd. in a new space custom-designed to meet the special needs of their patients, the release stated. Harbin’s orthopedics is currently located at 330 Turner McCall Blvd. on FMC’s campus.