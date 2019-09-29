After two region victories in a row, the LFO Warriors endured their first 6-AAA loss of the season on Friday night with a 34-22 homecoming defeat at the hands of Haralson County.
A 29-yard Alec Gentry field goal gave the Warriors the early lead and the two teams would swap the lead three more times in the game.
Trailing 6-3 at halftime, LFO would get a 54-yard touchdown run from Jevonnie Womble to give themselves a 9-6 lead early in the third quarter. A two-point conversion try was unsuccessful.
However, the Rebels would end the period with two more rushing touchdowns to forge a 19-9 lead with 12 minutes remaining in the game.
LFO closed back to within three points early in the final quarter on a 13-yard touchdown run by quarterback Malachi Powell, but two more Haralson County touchdown runs would put the game on ice. The Warriors would get on the board one final time late as Benji Valdes scored on a 9-yard run.
The Warriors finished with 222 yards rushing on the night. Womble had a team-high 94 yards, but after a pair of 100-yard efforts against Ringgold week before, Chase Rizzo was held to 37 yards on 13 carries, while Jacob Brown managed just 28 yards on eigth attempts. Powell threw for 120 yards, the majority going to Jacob King, who had nine grabs for 107 yards.
Haralson County had 420 total yards with 406 coming on the ground.
LFO (2-3, 2-1) will be on the road this Friday night at Adairsville in another region game.