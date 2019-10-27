The Ringgold Tigers found themselves in an 8-8 battle at halftime against Haralson County on Friday night, but the Rebels’ ground game would be too much in the second half as the visitors from Tallapoosa pulled away for a 28-8 victory on rain-soaked Don Patterson Field.
Haralson County (6-1, 4-1) would score first with seven minutes left in the opening quarter on an 18-yard run by Gabe Davis. They would convert on a two-point try to take an 8-0 lead.
But with just 1:16 to go before halftime, quarterback Ty Gilbert found Dylan Wright for a 16-yard touchdown pass on a fade route in the corner of the end zone. Ringgold would get the two-point conversion to knot the score at the break.
The Rebels would regain the lead on a 2-yard run by quarterback Clay Hyatt with 1:33 remaining in the third stanza. Their conversion attempt failed, but Ringgold would fumble the ensuing kickoff and Haralson County would take advantage. A short, 17-yard drive resulted in a 1-yard TD run by Hyatt, while the ensuing conversion would boost the lead to 22-8 with 10:23 remaining in the contest.
Haralson would tack on one final score with 2:18 to play. After faking a handoff to the fullback, Hyatt would call his own number and race 33 yards for his third touchdown of the game.
Hyatt had 86 yards on 18 carries, while Davis went for 73 yards on 18 carries.
Gilbert was 10-of-17 for 93 yards in the air to six different receivers. Malachi Hill led the Tigers with 30 yards on two catches. Price Pennington led the Ringgold ground game with 48 yards on a dozen attempts.
Ringgold (0-8, 0-6) will go on the road this Friday night for a game at Adairsville. They will conclude the season the following week at Coahulla Creek.