Haney Jewelry has been offering fine diamond jewelry, natural colored stone jewelry, diamond jewelry and tabletop gifts in downtown Calhoun for 74 years now.
The landmark business began in 1945 when Ruby and Jack Haney opened it after Jack Haney returned from service in World War II and completed training at the Joseph Bulova School of Watchmaking in New York City. The business eventually went to their son, Tim Haney, who, along with his wife, Sue Haney, has kept the family tradition going, seeing it through decades of changing jewelry styles and customer preferences.
As always, the Haneys are giving Turkey Day its due before focusing on Christmas. It’s a holiday that Tim Haney says holds special importance for the family, and it’s the reason they are conducting a Thanksgiving open house Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22 and 23, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m and Sunday, Nov. 24, from noon to 5 p.m.
Tim Haney says the store offers an array of pieces that customers simply won’t find elsewhere, even in larger cities. Customers can enjoy special sale prices on colored stone and diamond jewelry as well as gift items and Waterford Crystal pieces. With these offerings, the Haneys hope to keep shoppers here in town as they wrap their holiday shopping.
Regular store hours at the 106 Court St. location are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call the store at 706-629-2751 or visit the Haney Jewelry Co. Facebook page.