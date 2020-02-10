Police are investigating a report that someone smashed the rear window of a GMC pick-up truck as it was parked at The Movies at Berry Square and stole the handicap lift and several pieces of jewelry with a total value of $2,850.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
A 62-year-old man told police he had parked his truck in the lot at 2820 Martha Berry Highway at about 4 a.m. Sunday and when he returned, at about 7:40 a.m., he found the window smashed and his items taken.
In addition to the lift that was worth about $500, a diamond heart-shaped 14 karat gold necklace worth about $1,500, a men's 14 carat gold wedding band worth about $500 and a 14 carat gold class ring worth about $350 were missing.
Pedestrian says SUV struck her; witnesses say otherwise
A 64-year-old Hiram woman was taken to Floyd Medical Center with complaints of arm, wrist and hip pain after claiming she was knocked to the ground in the TJ Maxx parking lot on Turner McCall Boulevard by a mid-sized SUV.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Witnesses told Rome police it appeared the woman actually "threw herself" into the GMC Acadia.
According to the report, the driver was turning left in front of the store at 1454 Turner McCall Blvd. at about 6:50 p.m. Saturday. She told police she stopped at the stop line and checked for oncoming vehicles and pedestrians before turning.
The vehicle did not sustain damage and was driven from the scene. No citations were issued by police.