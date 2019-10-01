A handgun, ammunition, and several other items were recently stolen from a parked vehicle outside a Catoosa County residence, police say.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred sometime during the evening of Sept. 21 and the morning of Sept. 22 on Mason Drive off Boynton Drive.
The victim reported the incident Sept. 24 and told deputies that the theft happened between 11 p.m. on the evening of Sept. 21 and 8 a.m. the next morning.
The victim said he went out to the vehicle to find that his .40-caliber handgun and two magazines full of ammunition had been stolen, reports show.
The gun was taken from the vehicle’s center console along with the gun’s carrying case, Oakley sunglasses, and a set of keys.
While giving information to the deputy, the victim admitted that the truck was left unlocked during the time the theft occurred, reports show.