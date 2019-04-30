Nikki Hampton always has her students creatively engaged to bring what they’re learning to life – whether that be putting them to work in the school’s garden, constructing miniature robotic cars or creating electronic circuits.
And through her own originality in the classroom, her consistent yet flexible teaching style and her investment into students’ lives, she has been named Gordon County Schools’ 2019 Teacher of the Year. She was awarded with the recognition Tuesday night at a ceremony for the finalists of the county.
Hampton started the W.L. Swain’s STEAM class two years ago, providing an opportunity for students to engage in the subjects of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics in order to apply what they were learning in homeroom.
Her classroom is full of Popsicle stick projects, Jeeps made out of Legos, insects growing in plastic containers, and of course, her homemade “Hampton Depot,” which is full of supplies students can use to complete assignments.
“I just love to see them engaged, to have the freedom to zero in on their interests and make things real for them,” Hampton said prior to being named teacher of the year. “I get a lot of ‘aha’ moments, I see a lot of joy and fun. It’s really neat to see students blossom.”
W.L. Swain Principal Elizabeth Anderson said she has seen students become more interested in learning since Hampton started the STEAM program, and she hopes to see other schools incorporate similar programs to challenge their students.
Hampton started her career in Gordon County Schools at Fairmount Elementary where she taught music, and moved to Gordon Central to become the assistant band director. After taking a break from teaching, she returned to the district to teach ESOL, and eventually STEAM. She is known for her work as the president and founder of the Coulter Hampton Foundation.