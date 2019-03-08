The American Society of Breast Surgeons released new consensus guidelines on Feb. 14, calling for genetic testing to be made available to all patients diagnosed with breast cancer. The new guidelines expand earlier recommendations that encouraged testing only for certain age groups and types of cancer.
Eric R. Manahan, MD, a surgeon at Hamilton Physician Group – General Surgery in Dalton, chaired a group of world-renowned genetics experts to draft this new consensus statement. Other represented institutions included Johns Hopkins, Memorial Sloan Kettering (New York City), MD Anderson, Mayo Clinic and Harvard Medical School, to name a few. The statement is based on an extensive review of current literature that suggests that recent National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) criteria resulted in a number of potential disease-producing variants going undetected. Some patients and their family members developed cancers that could have been prevented with testing under the new, broader guidelines.
Identification of specific genetic inconsistencies in breast cancer patients often provides crucial guidance for more effective disease management. Additionally, relatives of those who are shown to have abnormalities and have a high probability of carrying the same potential disease-producing genes also could be tested. This would offer appropriate risk-reducing strategies for early stage diagnosis. Currently, NCCN guidelines allow for testing of family members of patients with identified potential disease-producing variants but only identify about 50 percent of breast cancer patients with those variants.
“Cancer risk assessment is an important part of well care for all of us,” said Manahan. “We look to activities or lifestyle changes including dietary habits that we can change to reduce our risk for certain types of cancer. We have also learned that more than 10 percent of all cancers do have some genetic component that can increase our risk for developing certain cancers.”
Breast cancer in the United States was estimated to affect more than 266,000 people in 2018. Of that number, approximately 40,000 would be expected to die from their disease. While experts have been looking at the genetic information of women with obvious family history of breast cancer, recent data has shown that genetic information may also be valuable and impact future care decisions for many other women where there is not a family pattern.