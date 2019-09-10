Screenings, sports and fitness challenges and prizes will be part of Hamilton Medical Center’s Men’s Health Challenge on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Bradley Wellness Center (BWC). The event is free.
The screenings will include cholesterol (fasting recommended), glucose, thyroid, prostate cancer, vision, hearing, body mass index, balance and blood pressure. Also, Charles Idom Jr., MD, Joseph Veys, MD, and Eduardo Rojas, MD, will provide a prostate seminar at 9 a.m. in the BWC classroom. Prostate exams (recommended for men 40 and older) will be provided, though registration is required. Space is limited.
Physicians and medical staff will be available to provide information about cancer prevention, heart disease, respiratory disease, sleep disorders, pain and injuries, vascular disease and diabetes.
The event will include flu shots, hands-only CPR training and a da Vinci surgical robot demonstration.
The first 300 men who register and attend will receive a free insulated cooler bag. All participants may enter to win a kayak, gas grill, Fitbit activity tracker, gift cards and more.
“We’re hoping you’ll take this opportunity to focus on your health, for yourself and those who love you,” said Rachel Ogle, marketing outreach manager.
If you need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please indicate when registering.
Register by visiting HamiltonHealth.com/mensevent or calling 706-272-6114.