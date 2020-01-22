Walker County will elect a five-member Board of Commissioners in November as its new form of government.
Hakie Shropshire has filed his Declaration of Intent to seek the position of commissioner for District 3, which includes the city of LaFayette.
Shropshire works as a senior engineer for Worldwide Tech Services. He and his wife have five children, ranging in age from 3 to 20; the oldest, a daughter, recently joined the Navy. Shropshire says he likes to build computers on the side and teach his children how to do it, too.
Shropshire grew up in LaFayette and graduated from LaFayette High School in 1995. “I moved away from LaFayette for a while,” he says, “and moved back in 2016 and was disappointed in a lot of what I saw. I would like to see neighborhoods get back to what they should be, take care of roads, tree trimming, improve property values for people.”
One of Shropshire’s passions is renewable energy sources, especially solar power. He says solar power would not only provide energy for the county but would provide a source of income that could help keep property and business taxes low. He owned a barbeque shop for a while and says he has some firsthand experience regarding running a small business.
Shropshire lost his grandfather, J.L. Burse, this past Christmas season. “He was my role model. He taught me how to treat people and how to help them achieve their goals and dreams. When I was a teenager and sometimes got in trouble, he would pick me up and never say a word. He was there for me – I knew what he expected of me and it helped make me a better person.”
In addition to a Board of Commissioners, Walker County residents will vote in 2020 for sheriff, tax commissioner, coroner, probate judge, chief magistrate and some other judicial positions, superior court clerk and three Board of Education positions.