More than $5,000 worth of guns, jewelry, and cash were recently stolen from a Rossville home on Lincoln Drive, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred sometime between Saturday morning, May 26 and Sunday, May 27.
The victim told deputies she and her family were away for the weekend and returned home to find several things out of place and some missing.
“She noticed change all over the living room floor and white ear buds left on the bed that didn’t belong to anyone in her family,” Deputy James Rogers said.
Detectives were immediately notified of the situation and began investigating the scene, reports show.
Two handguns, multiple articles of jewelry, Xanax pills, several gift cards, and approximately $3,000 in cash and coins were stolen during the burglary.
Anyone with information about the burglary or missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Doug Licklider with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.