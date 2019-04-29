A middle-aged man walks into a family restaurant with a pistol strapped to his waist. He is a large man and his stomach hangs over part of the belt holding the gun. In my weird sense of humor I find this amusing. I think he looked silly, out of place sitting at a table with children and mothers of these children in a family restaurant filled with … families.
Who is he trying to impress? Does he really think he could take out a gunman? Maybe he was a soldier once, but then again, a young soldier relayed to me how the first people a gunman is going to take out is anyone who has a gun on display on their bodies for all to see. That makes sense to me.
A mother is at home fixing her children’s lunches. She has two boys ages 4 and 6. They’ve been playing all afternoon. She’s laughed at their giggles and noises coming from their room in the back of the house. They’ve been jumping around, scuffling, dragging things around.
But at the moment, she hears nothing. Her ears prick up. She has learned that when the kids are quiet, usually this means they’re up to mischief.
“Boys,” she calls. “What’s up?”
No answer.
“Could they have gone outside?” she asks herself.
Then she hears a loud BAM!!!! One of the boys scream and continues to scream. At full out running, she skids into where the screaming is coming, her husband’s and her room. As she runs into the room, she sees where the screaming is coming, her youngest son. His hand is bleeding badly.
Her other son has a gun on the floor next to his feet. “Oh my god! Oh my god! Oh my god!!!” She pulls her cellphone out of her pocket and calls 911. She runs to the bathroom and to get a towel to wrap her son’s hand in. But before she does any of that, she grabs up the gun, a pistol that had been in the nightstand on her husband’s side of the bed.
Her older son seemed to be in a kind of shock.
“I didn’t mean to, Mommy,” he cried. “Am I going to get a spanking?”
He knew that his parents had sat he and his brother down and had lectured them several times not to ever touch Daddy’s guns. Both the boys were threatened with severe punishment.
The young mother heard the ambulance and scooped up the youngest in her arms. His sobbing had stopped, but his hand was a mangled mess. She felt ashamed. She felt like a bad parent. She had put both her boys in danger. She had wanted the guns locked up, but her husband wanted easy access in case someone broke into the house. This was poor judgment on both their parts.
In truth, there is no excuse in this kind of scenario happening. We read and hear about children getting a hold of a gun and shooting a friend, brother, sister. It’s always, and I mean always the adult’s fault when a child gets a gun. Children are curious. The more people tell them not to touch something, the more they want to touch it, guns included. It doesn’t matter how dangerous you tell them it is.
When I was a little girl, if my mama told me not to do something, I generally did it. Thank goodness, my parents were smart when it came to guns. Daddy had a shotgun and a rifle locked up. He was in the OSS in his younger years in the service and carried a shoulder pistol. It was either on his person or locked up.
Every single day, the news is full of shootings, from gang-related shootings to religious worship site shootings. Guns in this country are easily accessible. The old argument of not having some kind of gun control is pointless. If you’ve done nothing wrong, what are you worried about by having to register to own a gun? No one is trying to take away anyone’s rights, but people in this country are killing each other at an alarming rate. I know I’m not the only one who feels this way. Something has to be done.
And one more thing. Assault weapons should be banned from civilian ownership. Maybe they are already, but people are getting them, people with major issues against humanity. They should never have access to them. The only reason that gun is manufactured is to kill humans. It is not for hunting. It’s for military use.
We all need to come together and find an amicable answer and follow through with it. Now. Let’s don’t wait.