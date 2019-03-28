I have mentioned before there are some garden vegetables that became an acquired tasted for myself as I became an adult. Fresh okra is not on that list. Count me on the list of folks that have enjoyed garden okra my entire life.
Most gardeners will grow okra and okra is one of those items that can be produced throughout Georgia.
Prior to providing information on okra from a UGA publication by Bob Westerfield, a UGA Extension horticulturist, I wanted to remind readers on a few things. Soon, I will put out our list of Lunch and Learn classes for spring and summer. If you want to get on my email list for the flyer, send me your email or call the office. Second, it is not too late to do soil testing for your gardening or other landscape efforts. We can provide you the sampling procedure and even let you check out a soil probe. Soil testing is only $9 per sample and can really can be a gardening aid.
For starters, okra can grow in a variety of soils, but likes a well-drained spot that can be more sandy, but also high in organic matter. The area should be in full sun and okra can handle a pH range of 5.8 to 6.8. It is suggested to set your rows in an east/west direction to take advantage of maximum sunlight.
Keep in mind that you only need to plant when soils have warmed up to at least 65 degrees at a 4-inch depth. There are some important tips involved in planting okra that can help in your efforts.
First, okra can be established by sowing seeds directly into the garden spot. You can assist germination of the seed by soaking seeds in water for at least several hours or even overnight prior to planting. You should space the rows 3 feet apart and sow seeds one inch deep and 4 to 6 inches apart in the row. When the okra seedlings are several inches tall, it is suggested to thin the okra row so the remaining plants are spaced 1.5 to 2 feet apart.
Again, you still have time to do a soil test. We normally receive results from the UGA Soil Test Lab in five to six working days. If you choose to not conduct a soil test, I will give you a general recommendation. The general recommendation is to apply 2 pounds of 10-10-10 per 100 square feet and make two side dressings of 3 ounces of 10-10-10 per 100 feet of row beginning when plants are 6 to 8 inches tall and again two to three weeks later. You may need additional side dressing if heavy rains occur.
Keep in mind it is very important to not over-do-it on nitrogen. If you over-use nitrogen, you can cause excessive plant grown and poor fruit production. Okra plants can handle dry conditions, but you need to be prepared to irrigate with water during dry times. Proper soil moisture is very important in the flowering and pod development stages. During extended dry periods, a deep soaking every seven to 10 days with 1 to 1.5 inches of water should work.
I say this all the time, but soaker hoses or drip irrigation is better options in applying water to gardens. Okra can be work because you harvest okra over a long period and full season weed control is important, according to Westerfield. He adds that where mechanical cultivation is necessary, the cultivation should be shallow and only as often as required to control weeds. You can use organic mulch to not only conserve soil moisture, but to control weed too.
You should have your first harvest okra harvest about 60-70 days after planting. You should harvest when okra pods are 2 to 3 inches long when the pods are still tender. Larger okra pods can be too tough and fibrous. You must be dedicated to grow okra due to the constant harvesting. You must harvest every few days. If you get slow on your harvesting efforts, you will have mature okra pods on the plants that will not only be unfavorable for consumption, but overall yield will be reduced.
Our information adds to be careful with the okra pod because they tend to bruise easily. If you store harvested okra, the okra will need a moist environment and a 45 to 50 degrees F temperature range. You can store okra in a refrigerator for about seven days.
In the garden, you will need to investigate for insects. Insect problems can vary, but you can have beetle and worm issues. If you suspect an insect problem, you will first need to identify the insect and then treat with an approved recommendation. You can have disease issues, but keep in mind that crop rotation and good soil management can reduce the problems.