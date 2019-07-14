The Catoosa Great White Sharks ended their 2019 season this past weekend with a very solid sixth-place finish at the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association Class B state meet in Tifton.
The Sharks finished with 1,208 total points. The Catoosa girls were fifth overall in the standings with 522 points, while the boys placed sixth with 490. Reece Gallagher won three state titles for the Sharks and broke four boys’ state records over the weekend. Full individual results were not available as of press time.
Catoosa finished the Chattanooga Area Swim League season last Monday, July 8, with a 427-375 loss to Dalton in Blue Division action at the Arlene Crye Pool in Fort Oglethorpe.
Leading the way for Catoosa was Keeley Mountjoy and Emma Pulliam with 19 points each. Allie O’Donnell added 17 points in the loss, as did Helen Webb. Colson Chappelear finished the night with 16 points. Joel Motter collected 15, while Gallagher and Isaac Berry had 13 each. Evie Robison and Lulu Parkhill both put up 12 points. Callahan Tweed finished with 11, while 10-point scorers included Will Riddell, Emma Bradford and Everett Healey.
Fort Oglethorpe will host the GRPA Class C state meet this weekend.
Flash win Red Division
The Fairyland Flash swim team polished off the CASL Red Division title on July 8 with a 423-350 victory at Calhoun. Fairyland took the division crown with a 7-1 overall record.
Madeline Bond, Teddy Wingfield, Adelaide Bond and Hank Wingfield tied for top scorer with 19 points each for the Flash. Ellie Taliaferro was right behind with 18 points, while Frances Bohner and Will Jackson picked up 17 apiece.
Sammy Jackson and Caroline Barnes each added 15 points, followed by Harrison Barnes and Evelyn Stein with 14 and Wilder Wingfield with 13. Drew Bond and Catherine Carr chipped in with 12 points apiece. Campbell Naggar and Ben Bevill each added 11, while Kent Wingfield scored 10.
Taliaferro shines at City Meet
Taliaferro was the high–point scorer in the Senior Girls Division at the CASL 2019 Bill Caulkins City Meet at the Baylor School over the weekend. The Fairyland standout amassed 90 points for the Flash, including a new City Meet record of 23.55 seconds in the finals of the 50-yard freestyle on Saturday. She had set the previous record (24.07) in Friday’s preliminaries. Taliaferro also took second in the 50-yard backstroke finals (26.46) and third in the finals of the 50-yard butterfly (25.28).
Fairyland also had two other City Meet winners. Catherine Carr won the girls’ 6 and under 25-yard freestyle in 22.82 seconds, while Kent Wingfield clocked in at 24.19 to win the boys’ 6 and under 25-yard backstroke.
CASL Blue Division champion Ooltewah took team honors with 2,546 points, followed by fellow Blue Division members Signal Mountain (2,398), Dalton (2,074.5) and Stuart Heights (1,936) in the top four. Chattanooga Golf and Country Club (1,201) was fifth, while Fairyland (1,072.5) was sixth. The rest of the field included Cleveland (297), Waterdogs (291.5), Red Bank (243.5), Big Ridge (236), Cumberland (209), Catoosa (119) and Ridgeside (105).
CASL member Calhoun did not participate in the City Meet as the Blue Barracudas elected to send its swimmers to Tifton for the GRPA state meet, while a large of contingent of Catoosa swimmers also skipped the City Meet to focus on the state meet.