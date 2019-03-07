Graysville Elementary celebrates Dental Health Month

On Friday, March 1, kindergarten, first-, second- and third-grade students at Graysville Elementary School in Catoosa County enjoyed a special visitor. To recognize Dental Health Month, Dr. Jason Webb from Webb Dentistry presented a fun and informative program for the students. Webb shared the importance of taking care of your teeth and offered ways to ensure good dental health for a lifetime. Student volunteers helped with a presentation about how harmful candy and not brushing can be to your teeth. The program ended with a sing-along emphasizing the importance of taking care of your teeth. Webb also provided toothbrushes for the students. Webb always does an excellent job informing the students creatively which impacts them in a positive way. Students love having Dr. Webb visit Graysville each year. Pictured: Students assisting Webb with his presentation. From left: Along with Webb are second-grade students Braylon Higdon as “toothpaste,” Kaydence Frost as “the tooth,” and Neela Bellino as “bacteria.” / Contributed