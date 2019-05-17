Georgia Farm Bureau members presented U.S. Rep. Tom Graves (R-14th Congressional District) with the Friend of Farm Bureau Award in recognition of his support of agriculture during the 115th Congress. Graves received the award during the recent GFB County Presidents’ Trip to Washington, D.C.
“We greatly appreciate the attention Rep. Graves has given to Georgia’s largest industry. He has been willing to listen and has supported agriculture with his votes,” GFB President Gerald Long said.
Graves is a member of the House Committee on Appropriations and the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress.
Since 1996, the Friend of Farm Bureau Award has been presented to representatives following each two-year session of Congress. The recipients are nominated by state Farm Bureaus, who can nominate any representative or senator who voted in agreement with American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) policy on at least 70% of selected bills related to agriculture.
Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization and has 158 county offices. Its volunteer members actively participate in local, state and national activities that promote agriculture awareness to their non-farming neighbors. GFB also has 20 agricultural commodity advisory committees that give the organization input on issues pertinent to the major crops and livestock grown in Georgia.