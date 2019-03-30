LaFayette High School golfer Riley Grant shot a sparkling 67 at a tournament at the Achasta Golf Club in Dahlonega on March 23 to tie for the lowest individual score of the day. Grant would finish second after a scorecard playoff.
Tyler Jackson shot a very respectable 76 for the Ramblers, while a pair of 84s by Brady Mullaly and Scott Smith completed LaFayette’s team score of 311. The Ramblers tied Class 7A Brookwood for seventh place in the 16-team event.
North Gwinnett won the tournament with a 289. The finished two strokes ahead of North Oconee (291) and four clear of Richmond Academy (293).
Gordon Lee (394) placed 15th overall. Tucker Windham paced the Trojans with a 76, followed by Jacob Carlock with an 84. Ben Richardson’s 116 and Gavin McAllister’s 119 rounded out the team score.
Heritage, LaFayette compete at NGI
The Generals and the Ramblers completed the second and final round of the North Georgia Invitational in Dalton last Tuesday.
Heritage had a solid afternoon at the Dalton Golf and Country Club as Cain Stover and Chandler Burns both shot 78. Robert Allan Lyle added an 84 and Matthew Redman carded an 85 to complete a team score of 325.
For LaFayette, Jackson had a 76 to set the pace. Grant added an 81, Jon Durham shot an 83 and Mullaly finished with a 91 as the Ramblers ended up at 331 for the day. Kyle Moore (95) and Smith (104) also played for LaFayette.
Full team standings were not available as of press time, but Lambert High School won the tournament with Dalton taking the runner-up spot.
The first round was played at The Farm in Dalton earlier this month. Grant had a 76 for LaFayette, followed by Jackson (85), Smith (97), Durham (100), Mullaly (100) and Moore (107).
Redman paced the Generals with a 79 in the opening round, followed by Lyle with an 84, Carter Bell with an 89 and Logan Self with a 91.
LaFayette splits in Calhoun
Grant and Jackson tied for low medalist honors at Fields Ferry on Thursday with a pair of 39s. However, the Ramblers (175) would come up two shots short in a match against Gordon Central (173) and Rockmart (175).
Mullally had a 48 for LaFayette, while Durham and Moore each shot 49. Smith had a 52, but only the four lowest scores counted towards the team total. Junior Barber (52), Jud Woods (57) and Braden Queen (58) also played for LaFayette.
The Lady Ramblers, however, picked up a 158-167 win over Rockmart. Gordon Central did not have enough golfers to make up a team score.
Maci Johnson’s 50, Hannah Bowman’s 53 and Shelby Whittle’s 55 rounded out the team score for the Lady Ramblers, while Emma Moore carded a 58 in the nine-hole match.