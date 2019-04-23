Education experts are well versed in the benefits of students staying in school and graduating. Career opportunities are greater for those with diplomas, and much emphasis has been placed on improving school graduation rates. Data compiled by National Public Radio revealed that stepping in early to keep a student on track can pay off down the road. It is believed that warning signs that predict a child's chance of graduating high school may surface as early as the first grade. Many have dubbed these signs ABCs, for Attendance, Behavior and Classwork. There has been a growing demand for school systems to develop warning indicators for students in elementary school, according to researchers leading early warning and dropout prevention work at the American Institutes for Research. Students with poor attendance records; behavior issues, including meeting with the principal or getting suspended; and who continually fail or do not perform well in the classroom may be more likely to drop out of school at an early age. It should be noted that ABCs are only one measure of a child's potential graduation rate. But early intervention by teachers, coaches or tutors may help steer students down different, more successful paths.
Most Popular
Articles
- Baker to serve eight years
- Sheriff’s office employee fired, then arrested
- Fire marshal: 2 arrests made in Craton Road arson case
- Rome man facing federal drug charges in bust near school
- Rome City Commission to decide on Kmart TAD, redevelopment on East Third Street
- Chick-fil-A distribution center coming to Cartersville
- Walker County gets in on film action
- Former Rome probation officer sentenced to serve six years in prison
- Funeral services Saturday for Evon Billups
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday, April 21, 8 p.m.