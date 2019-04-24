- Ridgeland High School’s graduation ceremony will be Thursday, May 23, at 7 p.m. at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga’s McKenzie Arena.
- LaFayette High School’s graduation ceremony will be Friday, May 24, at 7 p.m. at the Lafayette High School Jack King Stadium.
- Gordon Lee High School’s graduation ceremony will be Friday, May 24, at 8 p.m. at Gordon Lee High School.
Editor's note: Oakwood Christian Academy held its graduation ceremony on Friday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the Oakwood Baptist Church Sanctuary in Chickamauga.