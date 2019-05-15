GRADUATES NOT PICTURED: 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Kayelee Bell Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save State and National News Hollywood's big players stay quiet on Georgia abortion law Sri Lanka's hotels, beaches, eateries now empty of tourists Mother, newlyweds among 6 killed after Alaska planes crash NY Mayor Bill de Blasio could be latest White House hopeful Most Popular Articles ArticlesDemolition of old Kmart site set for August, new retail center to bring 400 jobsKemp vetoes recess requirement for Georgia school kidsFloyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, May 13, 8 a.m.Floyd County Jail report for Saturday May 11, 8 a.m.Floyd County Jail reports for Sunday, May 12 - 8 p.m.Woman accused of stealing approximately $230,000 from elderly personFloyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, May 13, 8 p.m.Foster's attorneys accuse previous DA of 'prosecutorial misconduct'Rome trying to keep transit system running after mandated end to school bus serviceLocks of Love cut at the heart of Robert Redden Footbridge Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView